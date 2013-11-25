‘Tis the Season to Create – Stock Up on Creative Software from Aquafadas With Black Friday-Style Discounts

Create amazing holiday slideshows with PulpMotion and fun animated greeting cards with MotionComposer, or a seasonal animated banner for your blog with BannerZest, and much more – no lines necessary! Digital discounts from November 25th through December 2nd



Montpellier, France – November 25, 2013 –Aquafadas, innovative developer of digital publishing solutions and creative software for video, photo and animation, is kicking off Black Friday early with major discounts on all of its desktop software programs. From November 25th through December 2nd, Aquafadas products will all be available for over 50% off the original price. Families can use slideshow tools like PulpMotion and KidsMotion to easily create digital scrapbooks featuring every special moment this holiday season. For those with hours of unorganized footage from past holiday celebrations, iDive is the perfect tool to manage massive video collections. Want to get creative with your annual greeting card? Use BannerZest or MotionComposer to make a beautiful holiday animation in that can be shared via the web with loved ones from across the street to across the world. The possibilities are endless with these creative desktop applications from Aquafadas.



Aquafadas Discounts on Desktop Applications

• MotionComposer, for HTML5 and Flash animations: Originally 149 USD, now just 74.50 USD

• PulpMotion, for photo and video slideshows: Originally 49 USD, now just 24.50 USD

• BannerZest, for HTML5 and Flash banners: Originally 49 USD, now just 24.50 USD

• iDive, for video cataloging: Originally 79 USD, now just 39.50 USD

• KidsMotion, for photo and video slideshows: Originally 24.99 USD, now just 11.99 USD

• VideoPier, video catalogue: Originally 49 USD, now just 24.50 USD

• SnapFlow, for MPEG2 camera: Originally 129 USD, now just 64.50 USD



Members of the media are invited to review software from Aquafadas. For more information, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com.



About Aquafadas

Aquafadas, a pioneer in digital publishing technology, enables the creation and mass distribution of graphics rich, interactive digital content such as books, comics, corporate documents, magazines, and newspapers, across all major platforms including smartphones, tablets and the web. Businesses all over the world rely on Aquafadas’ purpose-built content creation and distribution solutions to achieve their digital publishing strategies, significantly expanding content reach while lowering overhead costs. Some of Aquafadas prestigious customers include Bayard, Carrefour, Egmont International, Kelby Media Group, Lagardere, Mondadori, Reader’s Digest, Sanoma, Standard & Poors and Vodafone.



In addition to the Aquafadas Digital Publishing Solution, the company’s line of award-winning creative software is utilized daily by thousands of graphic designers, web developers, photographers and video editors from the avid enthusiast to the seasoned professional.



A Rakuten group business, Aquafadas also provides its technological expertise to Kobo, the world’s fastest growing e-reader provider. For more information about Aquafadas, please visit www.aquafadas.com.



Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil



####