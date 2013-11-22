Cobalt Digital Takes Command At GV Expo 2013

Urbana, IL – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear, will offer customers an array of superior quality, price competitive, signal conversion options, along with fast and intuitive color correction solutions at this year’s Government Video Expo 2013 (Booth 721). The company will be highlighting its new and ever-expanding fiber units in its popular Blue Box Group™ family of throw-down modular bricks, designed to answer the demand for first class quality, price competitive, signal conversion equipment. The product line continues to grow with its new range of fiber units, including Transceiver, Regenerator, Transmitters and Receivers. The units, pathologically compatible with OG fiber cards, allow for analog audio embed and de-embed and provide 3G (1080p59.94/50) support for HDMI models. The compact, rugged, and portable converter boxes are extremely easy to use and support SMPTE 425, 292M, and 259M as well as DVB, ASI, and MADI audio on two independent coax-to-fiber paths. Up to six modules can be installed in a single 1RU rack. Cobalt will also be showing the enhanced features of its 9084 COMPASS® HD/SD-SDI RGB Color Correction Card, offering customers a fast and intuitive color correction option with real-time adjustment features which can easily be made from the company’s award-winning OGCP-9000/CC Remote Control Panel. The panel, intended for FUSION3G® 9900 series and COMPASS 9000 series signal processing cards, was designed with a special emphasis for the COMPASS 9064 and 9084 Color Correctorß cards, and the FUSION3G series +COLOR option. The 9084 offers RGB-space color correction with YCbCr proc features and frame sync for HD/SD-SDI video streams. The RGB processing controls provide full offset, gain and gamma adjustments. The YCbCr proc controls provide lift, gain, saturation, phase, white clip (hard and soft), black clip, and color saturation clip – all with user memory. Parameter updates are smooth and responsive, providing real-time adjustments ideal for use during live events. Even though the card provides extensive control of the signal from the RGB perspective, it will continue to pass those signals that fall outside of the RGB gamut. Pluge and YCbCr limit ramp signals pass without modification. When the CbCr saturation clip is activated, the saturation limiting operation will not affect the color phase. “We are always happy to return to the Government Video Expo and meet with government and military leaders to demonstrate how our solutions, which always include new and enhanced products, meet their diverse and unique requirements – no matter the application,” says Bob McAlpine, SVP of Sales - North America, Cobalt Digital. “From professionals working in more traditional broadcast spaces to those in pro video and AV installations, Cobalt certainly has an array of solutions that will meet with conversion and color correction needs. We always make it our goal to keep our customers in military and government on the cutting edge of technology by providing them with reliable, cost effective gear.” # # # ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC. Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com. Company Contact: Chris Shaw, EVP of Sales and Marketing +1-217-344-1243 / chris.shaw@cobaltdigital.com Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener +1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv