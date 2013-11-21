SunBriteTV’s October Winners of the Backyard of the Year Contest Love to Live Outside Year-Round

THOUSAND OAKS, California, November 21, 2013 – SunBriteTV’s outdoor televisions become the center of attention in many backyards and the Backyard of the Year contest seeks to highlight the most impressive outdoor entertainment zones. October’s winners demonstrate that the lack of summer sun and warm weather doesn’t stop SunBriteTV owners from enjoying their backyards year-round.

Since July 2013, SunBriteTV owners have submitted photos of their backyard for the contest. October’s winners featured a dockside SunBriteTV and another complementing a stunning outdoor fireplace, but all backyards that include a SunBriteTV are eligible to win.

Every month, two panel-selected winners receive a Soundcast Melody Wireless Outdoor Speaker (MSRP $449.00) and are entered to win the grand prize at the end of the year- over $6,000 in high-end backyard lifestyle products from Soundcast and Lynx Grills.

Looking for inspiration to design the perfect backyard paradise? Visit http://backyardphotos.sunbritetv.com/ to view the entire gallery of submissions and even vote for your favorite backyard.

Dealers are invited to submit photos of their SunBriteTV installations to win the monthly prize of a $300 discount off future SunBriteTV products and be eligible for the dealer grand prize—a SunBriteTV 5560HD!

Every SunBriteTV includes a 2-year warranty, a weatherproof remote, and a built-in 20-watt sound system. Optional accessories include a variety of wall-, ceiling- or pole-mount installation solutions, dust covers and FM Radio.

All models withstand temperatures from -24°F to 122°F and completely resist rain, humidity, salt corrosion, dust, and insects. Anti-glare screens are specially designed to deliver bright high-definition images in any outdoor climate, any time of day or night.

For more information on SunBriteTV please visit www.sunbritetv.com or call the sales department directly at 866.357.8688.

About SunBriteTV

SunBriteTV’s all-weather televisions have been time-tested in home installations, outdoor sports arena, restaurant and hotel patios and even on military vehicles participating in field operations. All models are available through SunBriteTV’s network of Authorized Dealers. To inquire about becoming an Authorized Dealer, contact SunBriteTV at 866.357.8688, or visit the Dealer Inquiry page at www.sunbritetv.com.