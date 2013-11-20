Volicon Kicks Off Second Annual Holiday Webinar Series

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Nov. 19, 2013 -- Volicon today announced that the company will host a holiday-themed five-part webinar series based on the company's Media Intelligence Platform (MIP) that will demonstrate valuable applications including content creation, repurposing, remote monitoring, competitive analysis, and compliance. These informative 30-minute webinars will run at 11 a.m. EST each day from Dec. 2-6 and prizes will be randomly drawn at the end of each webinar.

WEBINAR 1: Joy to the World: Observer for Content Generation Will Speed New Stories to Air

Monday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. EST

Andrew Sachs, Volicon vice president of product management, will begin the holiday cheer with "Joy to the World: Observer for Content Generation Will Speed New Stories to Air." In this webinar, Sachs will discuss how the Observer(R) can empower broadcasters to provide content to consumers anytime, anywhere, in a multiplicity of formats. Sachs will also discuss the balance between production operations and other day-to-day responsibilities, while also producing the volume of content necessary for business success.

Prize: Bose(R) SoundTouch(TM) 20 Wi-Fi(R) music system

WEBINAR 2: Rockin' Around Volicon's Media Intelligence Platform

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. EST

On the second day of the series, Gary Learner, CTO at Volicon, will continue the cheer and present "Rockin' Around Volicon's Media Intelligence Platform." Learner will examine how dramatic industry changes such as the transition to digital, the rapidly rising number of channels and outlets, the explosion in regulatory requirements, and the growing importance of data have made real-time access to the broadcast product and related metadata a significant benefit across the media enterprise. Volicon's MIP was created specifically to help companies leverage video, audio, and data in combination in areas ranging from engineering to the executive suite, and Learner will provide an overview of the critical applications the new platform supports.

Prize: Nespresso(R) Citiz Espresso Maker with Aeroccino Milk Frother, with Nespresso Variety Pack Capsules, 50 Count

WEBINAR 3: We Wish You a Merry CC Text and Government Violation-Free New Year

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. EST

Keith DesRosiers, Volicon director of solutions engineering, will take the reins on day three with "We Wish You a Merry CC Text and Government Violation-Free New Year." The 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) states that full-length, pre-recorded programming already shown on U.S. television with closed captions will also require captions when it is distributed over IP. Addressing this new regulation governing the accessibility of IP-delivered content, DesRosiers will provide details of legislation mandating the presence of closed captions and discuss the actions providers need to take to ensure legal compliance, as well as viewers' quality of experience.

Prize: Bose(R) QuietComfort(R) Noise Cancelling(R) Headphones

WEBINAR 4: Deck the Halls With Benefits of Central and Remote Monitoring

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. EST

On day four, during "Deck the Halls With Benefits of Central and Remote Monitoring," DesRosiers will shift his focus to the flexible and cost-effective central and remote monitoring model made possible by Volicon's scalable architecture. He will describe how users can easily log in from one central login point and automatically evaluate the quality of their content and advertising on a global scale while also remotely monitoring the integrity of broadcast content.

Prize: Apple(R) iPad(R) Mini

WEBINAR 5: The 12 Days of Volicon: What Observer Can Do For You

Friday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. EST

The webinar series will conclude with "The 12 Days of Volicon," and Sachs will return to provide an overview of the company's Media Intelligence Platform and a dozen different ways in which it can be used to simplify and add value to today's broadcast operations. This Friday's webinar will end with a Q-and-A, hosted by Sachs, during which attendees can learn more about the specific applications and use cases that can benefit their businesses.

Prize: GoPro(R)HERO3+ Black Edition

Watch all five webinars and you are eligible for the grand prize: A choice of either an Xbox(R) One or PlayStation(R)4. We cannot guarantee delivery of any prizes before the holidays, but will make every effort to try.

To learn more about the webinars, the daily prizes, and to register, please visit: http://www.volicon.com/homefortheholidays/index.html.

Further information about Volicon and the company's technology is available at www.volicon.com.

