Wohler MPEG Series Video Monitor Line Is Among First Products to Earn NewBay Media Product Innovation Award

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nov. 18, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that its MPEG Series video monitor line has earned a 2013 NewBay Media Product Innovation Award honoring outstanding product introductions that serve TV, professional video, and broadcast/online radio. This was the inaugural year for the award, and winners were selected by a panel of professional users. Evaluation criteria included innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/radio or professional video environment.

"The ability to decode and analyze both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.264 streams in a single compact unit is a dramatic step forward for video monitoring, and we're pleased that the award panel understood the value this capability brings to today's broadcast operations," said Carl J. Dempsey, president and CEO of Wohler. "As facilities began working with MPEG transport streams for content delivery, monitoring staff typically turned to a PC-based server to analyze those inputs. Now, however, our MPEG Series monitors offer a far more efficient and cost-effective alternative for monitoring various video signals in a wide array of formats."

Wohler Technologies' MPEG Series of multiscreen broadcast-quality MPEG video monitors represents the first universal digital broadcast confidence monitor line in the broadcast industry. Available in a variety of multiscreen configurations, products in the MPEG video monitor line are capable of decoding and displaying MPEG-2- and MPEG-4-based content via ASI and IPTV transport streams; supporting dual-input 3G/HD with loop-through; and accommodating HDMI video -- all with audio level meters, GPI, and tally.

With the MPEG monitor series, a single operator can monitor all video streams, even those destined for delivery via Web portals and mobile services, from a single system and interface. The consolidation of MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.264 streams into the mainstream workflow further reduces the cost and complexity of handling the various streams processed and distributed by today's broadcast and production facilities.

