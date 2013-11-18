Anton/Bauer Wins NewBay Media Product Innovation Award

The Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Seriesmanufactured by Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, is the recipient of the 2013 NewBay Media Product Innovation Award, honoring outstanding recent product introductions that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio organizations.

A collaboration between Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), Anton/Bauer’s Gold Spectrum Wireless Series comprises the AB-HDRF Kit, AB-HDTX transmitter, AB-HDRX dual-diversity COFDM receiver and the AB Direct VU handheld receiver/monitor. The compact size of each component of this durable, lightweight and portable system helps streamline workflows in reality TV, ENG/EFP, OB and live event coverage and other applications, freeing up users to focus on the more creative aspects of a production.

When used as a complete system, the AB-HDTX transmitter sends its signal directly to the AB-HDRX dual-diversity receiver or the AB Direct VU. It offers an RF output of 100 mW and is capable of accepting a wide range of HD/SD video formats, along with embedded audio from the HD-SDI output on the camera. The use of MPEG-4 compression allows the signal to travel a half-mile in line-of-site applications, a helpful feature while on large, remote shoots. This setup offers users the flexibility to choose between 12 different channels in which to transmit, ensuring the least amount of interference. Multiple cameras can then transmit to one central receive site, enabling a director to conveniently monitor different shots and make adjustments, adding to the creativity of any production in real-time. Together, the components only draw about 15 watts. Anton/Bauer batteries, such as the DIONIC® 90, HD, HC and HCX, can be used with it, ensuring reliable power for extended periods of time. Ultimately, the Gold Spectrum Series creates mobile capabilities no other competitor can provide.

Nominations were submitted by manufacturers. Winners were selected by a panel of professional users and will be featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazines. Evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/radio or professional video environment.

Rules and other information about the award program can be found at: www.newbaymedia.com/newbay-media-product-innovation-awards-information-page-and-faq/

NewBay Media’s mission is to connect our audiences to authoritative, informative and compelling content, in print, digitally and in person, and to offer unsurpassed value and innovation for our advertisers, sponsors and business partners. Our brands includeTV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Radio magazine, Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Music Week, MI Pro, TWICE, Systems Contractor News, Tech & Learning, Guitar Player andGuitar World.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film and healthcare technology industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Spectrum™ Series, Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, HD, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Teradek, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.