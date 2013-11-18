Digital Film Tools Accelerates Composite Suite Pro 1.5

GPU-accelerated compositing tools are here!

Los Angeles, CA – November 18, 2013 –Digital Film Tools, developer of visual effects software, today announced that itsComposite Suite Pro plug-ins are now GPU-accelerated, making it faster than ever to create seamless visual effects.

Composite Suite Pro features a well-rounded collection of visual effects plug-ins that were previously only available in-house at a Hollywood feature film effects facility. Tested in the rigors of everyday production, Composite Suite Pro provides all that is needed to combine multiple images by using compositing tricks and techniques, color correction, blur, grain, matte manipulation, lens distortion, lighting effects and edge blending.

"With Composite Suite Pro’s GPU-accelerated plug-ins, editors and artists can quickly eradicate the most common effects problems or employ specialized compositing plug-ins for combining imagery such as fire, smoke and explosions," comments Marco Paolini, founder and president, Digital Film Tools. “Easily cut out or isolate objects using our proprietary matte generator or pick from a variety of color correctors and natural lighting effects to spice up your images.”

Composite Suite Pro Feature Highlights

Compositing tricks and techniques

Effectively composite fire, explosions and smoke

Sophisticated color correction tools such as Color Correct, F-Stop, Printer Points, Telecine and Temperature

Edge tools to correct color or blur the composite's edge

Natural lighting effects and glows

Proprietary matte generation

Matte manipulation using shrink, grow, blur and wrap functions

DVE to transform your images

Film and HDTV Mask Overlays

32-bit processing

GPU Acceleration

Availability and Pricing

Composite Suite Pro is available now for 395 USD. If installed on the same machine, one license will run in the following applications: Adobe® After Effects® CS5 and up, Adobe® Premiere® Pro CS5 and up, Apple® Final Cut Pro® 6/7/X, and 64-bit versions of Avid® Symphony®, Media Composer®, and Newscutter. Upgrades from previous versions are available for 100 USD.

For more information, examples and downloads please visit: http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/cs/

About Digital Film Tools

Digital Film Tools brings together the unbeatable combination of superior software designers, motion picture visual effects veterans, video editors and photographers. Add three Emmy Awards and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials and television shows and you have a recipe for success.

Press Contact

Zazil Media Group

Anya Oskolkova

(m) 617.817.6559

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

####