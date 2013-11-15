New Post House Core Post Builds FORscene Into Its Standard Technical Offering

LONDON -- Nov. 15, 2013 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, today announced that new post-production house Core Post has incorporated FORscene into its regular workflow to make the post-production process more flexible and efficient, especially for large-scale projects. Founded by industry veterans and former Sumners department heads Tony Greenwood, Matt Brown, and Kate Mather, Core Post opened in October across the road from MediaCityUK and has already attracted clients such as the BBC.

"FORscene gives us a cloud-based platform for working with footage both within the facility and off site, adding flexibility that is vital, especially for large-scale productions with large volumes of media," said Lucy Swann, facility manager at Core Post. "We wanted a system that would eliminate the need to create DVDs of rushes and would offer clients an easy way to view and work with their rushes -- and the associated metadata -- all in one place, and FORscene does just that. The second a media file hits our storage, it is already transcoding to the cloud, allowing production personnel to view material sooner than ever before."

The ability to view and manipulate rushes both inside and outside the facility was a key requirement for Core Post. Producers can log in to FORscene from anywhere to view rushes before the edit starts, which makes for much more efficient edit prep. Uploading the material to FORscene during the ingest process allows producers to view, log, and even edit sequences before arriving in the edit suite. Rough cuts that were created off site can easily be imported into Core Post's Avid(R) editing environment.

Another key reason Core Post chose FORscene was because of its logging feature. As FORscene is accessible from anywhere, loggers can work on the footage as it is ingested, no matter where they are, thus ensuring clients and staff have immediate access to metadata such as timecode, clip naming, and disk labelling. Core Post has already begun using FORscene for a large BBC production called "Junior Paramedics -- Your Life in Their Hands," which follows a group of paramedic science students at different stages of their course, and the logging feature is particularly helpful on that project.

Core Post also appreciated FORscene's ability to integrate into Avid Unity(TM), ISIS(R), and EditShare(R) storage environments, making it a versatile option should Core Post make changes to its storage systems within the facility. Another benefit is that, once a project is set up, administration tasks are minimal. Finally, the easy-to-follow user guides on the FORscene YouTube(TM) channel give clients who are new to the platform step-by-step instructions on how to use it.

"As the broadcast and production industry in the North of England grows, so, too, does FORscene's presence," said Stephen Streater, Forbidden CEO. "The fact that Core Post has included FORscene in its technical offering from the outset shows that the company recognises the platform's ability to help it attract more clients, particularly when it comes to high-shoot-ratio projects."

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about FORscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.