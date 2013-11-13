SOUND DEVICES EXHIBITS LATEST FIRMWARE FOR 664 PRODUCTION MIXER AT CCW 2013

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 13, 2013— Sound Devices, experts in portable audio and video products for field production, continues its tradition of adding significant features to its products through regular firmware updates. The latest update, Version 2.00 for its flagship 664 Production Mixer, unlocks six additional line-level inputs on this already powerful field mixer. The 664 now offers 12 analog inputs and 16-track recording without requiring the CL-6 Input Controller. Sound Devices showcases the benefits of the 664’s latest firmware update, Version 2.00 at Content & Communications World 2013 (CCW Booth 1140).

Sound Devices 664 features six ultra-low-noise, high-dynamic-range preamps that accept mic- or line-level signals and include analog peak limiters, high-pass filters, and input trim control. Version 2.0 firmware provides access to six additional, menu-controlled, line-level inputs for a total of 12 inputs. Inputs 7-12 appear on TA3 connectors shared with the direct outputs. Inputs 1 and 6 can be set to accept AES3 or AES42 for digital microphones, each with its own SRC for simplicity in system clocking.

With version 2.00, the 664 can record 16 track files, which include all 12 inputs plus its four outputs, without requiring the CL-6 Input Controller. The CL-6 continues to be an important accessory for users requiring hardware fader control of inputs 7 through 12. Firmware revision 2.00 also brings additional LCD metering modes to support the expanded input capability. Three menu-set metering modes are selectable from the front panel meter button. Meter modes offer combinations of input and output levels.

The 664 records 16-track monophonic or polyphonic broadcast WAV files or stereo MP3 files to SD and/or CompactFlash cards. All inputs and outputs are individually selectable for recording, and feature up to three seconds of record pre-roll. With its dual card slots, the 664 can record content to either or both cards simultaneously, with the ability to assign different tracks to each memory card. With cards not optimized for multi-channel monophonic file recording or if the monophonic 10-track limit is exceeded, a warning message is displayed on the LCD display when starting a recording. In addition, when formatted in the 664, SD cards 64 GB and larger are automatically formatted as ExFAT (in accordance with the SD Association’s recommendation). All CF cards and lower-capacity SD cards remain FAT32.

The 664 offers greater flexibility and ease-of-use with its “LCD Daylight Display” mode, which incorporates a daylight-specific color scheme and solid-bar metering option for improved readability in direct sunlight. In addition, it includes a high-precision, Ambient-based timecode generator/reader for multi-camera and double-system sound applications.

Existing 664 users can download version 2.00 for free by visiting http://www.sounddevices.com/download/664-firmware/.

