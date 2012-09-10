The IABM Announces Winners of 2012 Peter Wayne Award and IABM Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation

Timecode Systems Recognized With Prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award

AMSTERDAM, IBC2012 -- Sept. 9, 2012 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that Timecode Buddy from Timecode Systems Ltd has been judged the top entry for the 2012 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation, earning the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award, as well as an IABM Award for Excellence. Each of the four other finalists -- Canon, Civolution, Glensound Electronics, and Sony -- have earned an IABM Award for Excellence. All awards were presented at the IABM's awards reception on Saturday, Sept. 8.

"The Timecode Buddy is an elegant solution to a real-world problem experienced daily by users around the world," said IABM Director General Peter White. "All five of the winning products demonstrate the creativity and ingenuity with which technology suppliers are meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing industry and every year we remain amazed by the continued level of innovation that we see."

The IABM awards program is open to all global manufacturers and suppliers, and it recognizes products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast supply industry. All judges on the international panel are independent and are not affiliated with a vendor company or similar operation. In addition to selecting five winners of the IABM Award for Excellence, the panel selects from these one overall winner. The top award is named in memory of Peter Wayne, a highly respected industry figure who, through his career and participation in many groups including the IABM, made outstanding contributions to broadcasting.

For more information on Timecode Systems Ltd or Timecode Buddy, visit www.timecodebuddy.com. More information about the IABM awards is available at www.theiabm.org/designawards.

# # #

About the IABM:

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication between broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IABM/Finalistslogo.zip