Integrated Media Technologies Joins Streaming Media West

Premiere Event Focuses on the Business and Technology of Online Video



Industry leader Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) has joined the list of top exhibitors at Streaming Media West, to be held November 19-20 at the Hyatt Recency in Huntington Beach, CA.



Streaming Media West welcomes content owners, viral video creators, online marketers, broadcast professionals, ad agencies and others to come together and learn about the latest in online video technology.

"IMT is really pleased to participate in such a great event," commented Mike Braico, EVP Sales at IMT. "We are excited about this gathering because so many consumers are turning to streaming media over current distribution models. Also, many of our customers are augmenting their business models to provide streaming content, making this a perfect exhibition for us to sponsor."



The Streaming Media Exhibitions and Conventions are the largest, most prestigious and widely acclaimed events in the world for the business of audio and video on the Internet. Bringing together leading companies, minds, and technology, the events are the industry's meeting place for streaming media professionals desiring to learn, network and develop business deals.



Business executives and technology decision makers from all over the world have attended these annual events in New York, California and London. Events feature extensive multi-day panel sessions producing an executive forum on cutting-edge topics from industry technology leaders to executives from companies utilizing streaming today.



The conferences and expos are the industry's only forum bringing together digital media experts and professionals in order to exchange ideas, strategies and success stories. The shows provide an interactive exhibit floor enabling vendors to exhibit their products and solutions to businesses and organizations looking to incorporate streaming media enterprise solutions into their infrastructure.



Learn more at:

http://www.streamingmedia.com/Conferences/West2013/



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) is a digital media and technology company with offices in Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas, and NYC. In 2011, Inc. Magazine ranked IMT as the 25th fastest growing private company in the Technology Services industry. IMT serves the telecommunications, media & entertainment, IT, institutional, commercial real estate and hospitality sectors with a broad range of solutions designed to drive new value and efficiencies from technology.

Learn more at: http://www.imtglobalinc.com tel: 877.761.9770

