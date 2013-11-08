MultiDyne CCW 2013 Product News

MultiDyne(R) -- Booth 1309

At CCW 2013, MultiDyne(R) will showcase its comprehensive range of innovative, fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions designed specifically for pro A/V and broadcast applications.

Key Product and Technology Demos

The BullDog Field Fiber Transport System

At CCW 2013, MultiDyne will highlight The BullDog, an innovative new field fiber transport system that packs endless functionality into a compact, rugged package. Using The BullDog, professional camera operators can significantly extend the transmission distance of camera signals, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power. In addition to transporting any camera signal over a single fiber cable, The BullDog can efficiently transport up to 8 HD-SDI signals in any direction. Designed to withstand the harsh environments of sports and ENG applications, the cost-effective and scalable system can easily be configured to support a wide range of existing and next-generation signals.

Operating on a low-weight battery pack, The BullDog gives users the option of adding MultiDyne's JUICE power supply. Using JUICE, operators can seamlessly transmit camera signals to distances up to 300 meters, without requiring local power or batteries.

SilverBACK-4K(TM)

MultiDyne's SilverBACK-4K(TM) is a powerful new camera-mounted fiber transport solution that supports 4K (Ultra HD) digital television. Utilizing SilverBACK-4K, users can seamlessly transmit any camera signal -- including Ultra HD video, HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power -- over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable.

The SilverBACK-4K is available in several versions including a feature-rich model with a video option for viewfinder or monitor viewing in the field as well as other low cost models. Ultra HD support can be added to any existing SilverBACK system through a simple upgrade, enabling MultiDyne customers to deliver a state-of-the-art 4K television experience cost-effectively.

MultiDyne's award-winning SilverBACK-4K transport system features an elegant, compact case -- measuring just over one inch thick -- with a simple, intuitive user interface. Ideal for digital cinema, sports, ENG, DSNG, and multi-camera studio applications, SilverBACK-4K can transport SDI video up to 4K uncompressed with embedded or separate program audio. Users can achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels, and an additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock. Several options are available for optical connectivity including STS, Neutrik(R) opticalCon, Fibreco Mini 2 expanded beam, and Lemo(R) SMPTE 304M. A JUICE power supply can be added to support camera distances up to 300 meters.

The SilverBACK-4K supports up to four channels of AES or analog program audio as well as a full-featured, single-channel intercom with talk and listen gain adjustments. Additionally, an adjustable PGM inject allows the camera operator to hear program audio mixed with intercom. To enable audio, a mic preamp is included for talent or camera-mounted audio needs, along with a talent IFB. The receiver features a standard 4-wire intercom output configuration with an optional 2-wire conversion. PGM audio is available for the talent or stage manager via a convenient headphone jack.

HD-18000 CWDM Multiplexer

MultiDyne's HD-18000 CWDM multiplexing system enables users to transport up to 18 HD-SDI signals per single-mode fiber, making it the industry's most powerful and economical HD-trunking solution. Portable and easy to use, the platform is perfect for transmitting multiple high-bandwidth signals in harsh operating environments and can easily support emerging 4K applications, providing users with the capability to transport up to four 4K signals with one fiber. Designed for OB, fixed facility, cross-campus network, and centralized control room applications, the system optimizes transmission anywhere signals need to be trunked -- offering users a compact, cost-effective, multichannel solution for extending SDI transport.

FS-18000 Fiber-Saver Portable CWDM Remapper/Multiplexer

Visitors to MultiDyne's booth will get a look at the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver, a CWDM remapper/multiplexer that transports up to 18 digital optical or SDI signals over a single fiber, simplifying the transport of additional signals in remote locations where there is an insufficient amount of available fibers. Using the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver, a user can input any digital optical signal, with a data rate of up to 4.25Gb/sec. All 18 signals are transmitted over one fiber. The receiver then outputs each of the 18 optical signals individually. The FS-18000 Fiber-Saver is the ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including sports broadcasting, shared control rooms, and remote studios/STLs, and has been enhanced to support 4K digital television.

4K-4000 Fiber-Optic Transport System

Also on display at CCW 2013 will be MultiDyne's 4K-4000 fiber-optic transport system. Designed to address the tremendous data requirements involved with delivering 4K digital television, the 4K-4000 enables users to transport a 4K signal over one single-mode fiber. The cost-effective unit is portable or rack-mountable, offering users a high degree of flexibility. There is also a card version for the openGear(R) platform with SNMP and redundant power.

SilverBACK-II(TM) With JUICE Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport Solution

MultiDyne's signature SilverBACK-II(TM) with JUICE is the cost-effective, camera-mounted fiber transport solution capable of transmitting any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power over a single hybrid fiber and copper cable without relying on local power or batteries. Featuring an elegant, compact case measuring just over one inch thick, the SilverBACK-II with JUICE eliminates operator fatigue in the field by providing users with a lightweight, remote powering system that can be seamlessly integrated onto any camera. Ideally suited for news, sports, ENG, DSNG, OB, and multi-camera studio applications, the SilverBACK-II with JUICE can transport SDI video up to 3G HD-SDI uncompressed with embedded or separate program audio. A return video option also supports up to 3G HD-SDI video for viewfinder or monitor viewing, providing a high-quality viewing experience for users in the field. In addition, the unit enables operators to achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels. An additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock. Several options are available for optical connectivity including STS, Neutrik(R) opticalCon, Fibreco Mini MX expanded beam, and Lemo(R) SMPTE 304M.

SMPTE-HUT Hybrid Universal Transceiver

MultiDyne will highlight its SMPTE-HUT universal camera transceiver at CCW 2013. Designed to increase the transmission distances of HD cameras that can be distance-limited by hybrid copper/fiber cabling, this high-performance transport system is ideal for remote broadcasting, sports, shared control rooms, campus facilities, arenas, and stadium applications. The SMPTE-HUT cost-effectively enables full camera operation in even the most rugged broadcasting environments, extending transmission ranges up to 10km on just two single-mode fibers.

