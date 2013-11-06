SMPTE to Sponsor Standards Roadmap and UHD/4K Implementation Super Session at CCW

Panelists From Leading Networks and Production Companies to Discuss Realities of UHD/4K; SMPTE to Provide Update on Standards Development

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Nov. 5, 2013 --The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that it will sponsor the Super Session "UHD/4K Implementation: Practical Issues and Technical Realities" at Content and Communications World (CCW). During the Nov. 13-14 event at New York City's Javits Convention Center, SMPTE also will present "SMPTE Standards Development: Progress and The Road Ahead," led by William Miller, SMPTE New York Section past chair.

Virtually every technical discussion about the near-term future of television includes mention of UHD/4K, and the SMPTE Super Session on UHD/4K implementation will address key questions that remain unanswered even as 4K television sets begin to appear in the marketplace. Led by moderator John Luff, television technology consultant at HD Consulting, an expert panel will discuss the broadcaster's perspective on the technical realities of when and where to implement UHD/4K.

Panelists will include Kevin Callahan, director of technical operations at FOX Sports; George Hoover, chief technology officer at NEP; Tom Sahara, vice president of operations and technology at Turner Sports; and Ted Szypulski, senior director of technology research and standards at ESPN. The session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, on CCW's main stage.

Miller will present "SMPTE Standards Development: Progress and The Road Ahead" on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 p.m. Open to all conference attendees, this session will update delegates on key SMPTE standards that have been published recently, as well as the status of those at the center of many global engineering discussions. Among the topics Miller will address are video-over-IP, IMF, media device control, 10Gb/s fiber interfaces, and UHDTV mapping.

CCW registration and event details are available at www.ccwexpo.com. Further information about SMPTE and its standards work is available at www.smpte.org.

