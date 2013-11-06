Riedel Communications CCW EXPO 2013 Product Preview

Integrated AVB Control Panel for Artist Digital Matrix Intercom

During CCW 2013, Riedel Communications will feature its new CPX-AVB expansion card for Riedel Artist 1100 series control panels. The CPX-AVB provides the next generation of AVB interfacing for Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom control panels.

The CPX-AVB is a dedicated card that fits in the expansion slot of the Artist 1100 series OLED control panels. The card turns the control panel into an AVB-enabled device, in turn making the panel's ports available within the entire AVB network. The expansion card converts two Artist ports to the AVB network and vice versa.

To enable further signal integration, Riedel offers a comprehensive suite of AVB-enabled interfaces for its Artist intercom platform. In addition to the existing Connect AVB x8 panel interface, the Connect AVB C8 offers eight AES connections on BNC. The device supports both bidirectional AES for intercom panels and unidirectional transport for broadcast AES. The Connect AVB A8 provides eight analog inputs and outputs on RJ45 connectors. Riedel's AVB Manager offers full AVB network management and features systemwide control of all AVB components.

MediorNet Now to Support Studer Consoles

Riedel will also present the MN-ST-AL-2, the company's new MediorNet expansion card for Studer consoles. The MN-ST-AL-2 card provides two ports, each with redundant interfaces, for connecting Studer mixing consoles via the Studer A-Link protocol. In this way, the consoles become an integrated part of the entire signal distribution infrastructure. Users can gain up to 384 channels per connection and realize significant savings in cabling and maintenance costs while reaping the benefits of MediorNet's unparalleled flexibility and signal quality. Routing of the audio stream is handled by the user-friendly MediorWorks control and management software via drag-and-drop programming, which makes last-minute changes easy and intuitive. Additional routing adjustments can be performed via Pro-Bel commands or the new EMBER+ remote control protocol in MediorNet.

One MediorNet Modular frame equipped with A-Link interface cards becomes a cost-efficient audio router with 4,608 inputs and outputs in just two rack units. The card supports all Studer Vista 5 and Vista 9 consoles, as well as OnAir 3000 consoles.

Other Products on Display:

-MediorNet Modular and MediorNet Compact

-Artist, Acrobat, and Performer communications systems

-RockNet Fiber-Optic Converters and console interfaces

Company Quote:

"CCW is an ideal place to meet with our customers and partners on the east coast to talk about how advanced real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks can benefit their business and day-to-day operations. We are showcasing the new Studer interface for our popular MediorNet product line, and we also will demonstrate the new AVB interface for our Artist digital matrix intercom platform. We are also very excited about our recent acquisition of video streaming provider Code One and are working hard to bring Code One products into the Riedel family of broadcast solutions."

-- Christopher Street, General Manager, North and Central America, Riedel Communications

