Get Your Filmmaking Education with Free Webinars from Moviola in November

Whether you’re looking to land your next job or learn the animation ropes, Moviola has you covered in November.

Moviola has announced four new, free live webinars for the month of November. So, no matter your vocation of choice in the entertainment industry, Moviola has the filmmaking education you need.

November 5, 2013: Becoming a One Person Animation Studio

Wondering if you can create your own animated feature? You can, and animator M dot Strange will show you how. Walking you through his workflows, you will learn how to use off the shelf hardware and popular software to become your own animation studio.

November 12, 2013: Editing Reality TV: Getting the Job

Reality TV is booming, and you need to know how to get your foot in the door. The second in the Reality TV series from Moviola has host Jeff Dawson building on the skills found in Editing Reality TV. He will walk viewers through the process of getting your foot in the door, and getting yourself through the door into the exciting world of reality TV.

November 19, 2013: Emulating Script Sync with FCP X

In this webinar, host Sam Mestman will take viewers through one of the most powerful tools from Avid Media Composer: Script Sync. But he won’t be using Avid. Instead, he’ll show you how to use built in features from FCP X to mimic the functionality, and get the same powerful results as if you had Script Sync at your fingertips,

November 26, 2013: Should You Go to Film School?

It’s the age old question of the aspiring filmmaker, and one that has rarely been given a straight answer. Let host Norman Hollyn give you the pros and cons of film school, and tell you if film school is the right fit for you.

All of these webinars are free to view live at 11:30 AM PDT on their respective dates, and available for purchase shortly afterwards. To register for any of these webinars, visit http://www.moviola.com/webinars.

To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.

About Moviola

Established in 1919, Moviola has become a leading service provider for the film and television industry. Our services include non-linear editing system rentals with 24/7 technical support, workflow design consultation, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our on-site and online training services specialize in the art, technology and business of filmmaking.