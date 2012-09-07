Chyron Reveals Enhanced Axis World Graphics Platform to European Market

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 7, 2012 -- At IBC2012, Chyron will demonstrate the newest release of the Axis World Graphics platform, the world's only cloud-based graphics creation system designed specifically for broadcasters. By simplifying, streamlining, and facilitating the graphics creation process, Axis World Graphics enables reporters, production assistants, and news producers to create broadcast-quality graphics.

Chyron will highlight for attendees the newest features of order, the Axis World Graphics electronic order management system, which equips anyone in the newsroom with essential tools for graphics fulfillment. A new points system within order allows organizations to track the amount of art department time allotted to different graphics teams, thus providing a form of flow control for the whole operation. In addition, new custom order forms offer flexibility for handling many different asset types.

Throughout IBC2012, Chyron will also highlight updates to Axis World Graphics maps and news. maps enables producers and a wide variety of news staff to create high-resolution maps for broadcasts quickly and easily. The capabilities of maps have been expanded to include language support in German, French, and Spanish; a more interactive user interface; faster renders; support for more streamlined collaboration; and enhanced search capabilities. The latest enhancements to news include unlimited image layers, faceted search capability, streamlined collaboration, and an updated user interface.

"In demanding broadcast news environments, graphics departments often spend a large amount of time managing the graphics ordering and creation processes," said Todd Martin, senior vice president, strategic solutions group at Chyron. "The latest version of Axis World Graphics simplifies both processes, saving operations both time and money."

Chyron product specialists will offer demonstrations of Axis World Graphics throughout IBC2012 at stand 7.D11. More information about Axis World Graphics and other Chyron products is available at www.chyron.com.

About Chyron

