Digigram to Showcase Advances Achieved With THAT Corporation in Presentation at 135th AES Convention

MONTBONNOT, France -- Oct. 15, 2013 --Digigram today announced that the poster "Automatic Analog Preamp Gain Control Using Digital Command" has been selected for presentation at the 135th AES Convention in New York City on Oct. 19. This poster addresses the problem of designing an automatic gain control (AGC) in the absence of dedicated hardware, such as voltage-controlled amplifiers, with the use of Digigram on-board DSP processing coupled with advanced analog components supplied by THAT Corporation.

During the presentation, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, Nicolas Sturmel, research project manager at Digigram, will discuss how the company overcame the challenges of fixed gain steps and variable delay of the gain command to engineer a very simple yet high-quality, digitally controlled automatic gain using only 10 MIPS of processing power from Digigram's CANCUN high-end USB sound card, plus the built-in, high-end, digitally controlled mic preamplifier based on THAT1570/5171 chips. Following the presentation, Sturmel will be available for further discussion at the THAT Corporation booth, #2734.

"Since 2011, Digigram has chosen THAT integrated circuits for the analog inputs of the CANCUN USB sound card," said Sturmel. "The THAT1570/5171 preamp and gain controller provide the best of two worlds with no compromises: one dedicated chip for top-notch analog quality and one chip for digital ease of control. This modular solution assures the lowest- possible noise level and distortion. With the THAT integrated circuits, CANCUN is one of the rare USB- powered sound cards with four studio-grade +48v-powered mic preamps and with an innovative AGC now."

"A voltage-controlled amplifier is a great way to control levels, but being positioned after the microphone preamp, it can't prevent the preamp from overloading on large signals," said Les Tyler, president, THAT Corporation. "Digigram's clever solution uses our digital controllers to change gain in the preamp itself, thereby avoiding overload from the start."

More information about THAT Corporation is available at www.thatcorp.com. More information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Sturmel.zip

Photo Caption: Nicolas Sturmel, Digigram Research Project Manager

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Cancun442-AVG.zip

Photo Caption: CANCUN USB Sound Card

About THAT Corporation

THAT Corporation's mission is to provide best-in-class technology solutions to design engineers in the form of analog integrated circuits or as licensed TV-audio intellectual property. The company accomplishes this through a combination of careful, innovative designs; quality-conscious manufacturing; and superior customer service. THAT Corporation is headquartered in Massachusetts, with offices in Tokyo and Silicon Valley. More information is available at www.thatcorp.com.

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.