Forbidden Appoints Bridge Digital as FORscene Distributor for the Americas

LONDON -- Oct. 15, 2013 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, today announced that Bridge Digital will represent FORscene to the broadcast industry in the Americas. Bridge Digital is a U.S integrator and value-added reseller of all tiers of data storage hardware, media asset management software, digital distribution services, and customized technology solutions. Based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Bridge Digital has served media companies and video production and post-production facilities of all types since 2002.

"We believe that synergies between Forbidden and Bridge Digital will bring us to a new chapter in introducing FORscene to the Americas," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "With Bridge Digital's dedicated sales and technical team, its breadth of experience in asset management and post-production, and its reach into Central and South America, we hope to appeal to a wide range of new users who put an emphasis on high-quality, cloud-based editing within the SaaS model."

"The intelligent mix of compression, on-premises services, and cloud computing make FORscene the obvious next step for our customers' production requirements," said Bridge Digital President Richie Murray. "With a powerful feature set and great pricing model, we expect to replicate the success Forbidden has enjoyed in its local market here in the Americas."

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about FORscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.