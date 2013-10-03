Integrated Media Technologies Receives Valley Economic Alliance Award

"Business/Education Excellence Partnership Award" Honors Leaders

Pictured receiving the "Business/Education Excellence Partnership Award" is

(L-R) Mike Braico, EVP Sales at IMT and Bill Allen, President of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).

Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) recently received the Business/Education Excellence Partnership Award from The Valley Economic Alliance (http://www.valleyofthestars.org) and a Partnership in Education award from the US Senate and California State Senate. Mike Braico, IMT EVP of Sales and Marketing, accepted the award presented by Bill Allen, President of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (http://laedc.org) and son of long-time Valley resident and legendary entertainer Steve Allen of the Tonight Show. California Senator Alex Padilla acknowledged IMT, saying, "Your consistent dedication to the students in our community is worthy of formal recognition."



Partnerships between local businesses and the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) provides opportunities to help students learn, grow, and attain essential knowledge that The Valley Economic Alliance strongly supports. IMT was honored for their unique partnership with Cleveland High School Media Academy.



"Cleveland High School's Media Academy is an exemplary education center for film and television production. It is a shining star in the LAUSD," remarked Braico. "The schools truly benefit from the support of businesses, and in turn, the media businesses benefit greatly by helping to train the next generation of professionals."



ABOUT THE VALLEY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE

The Valley Economic Alliance is a strategic private-public collaborative made up of businesses, government, education and community organizations with the dynamic mission to grow and strengthen the economy of the region and improve the quality of life in the local communities. The five-city region includes Burbank, Calabasas, Glendale, Los Angeles, and San Fernando, representing over 70,000 businesses and millions of residents.

http://www.valleyofthestars.org



ABOUT THE LA COUNTRY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) is the region's leading provider of economic development services. Established in 1981, the LAEDC's mission is to attract, retain and grow businesses and jobs for the regions of Los Angeles County. The LAEDC serves the 88 cities and more than 100 unincorporated communities of L.A. County through its free business assistance and attraction programs, economic research, fee-supported economic and policy analysis, and public policy leadership.

http://laedc.org



ABOUT THE CLEVELAND HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA ACADEMY

Grover Cleveland High School's Media Academy offers a powerful curriculum, enabling students to develop traditional moviemaking, digital, and audio-visual communication skills in the arts and sciences. The Media Academy is a hub of activity and creativity, preparing students for success in advanced education and any career. For students interested in careers in film, television, animation, screenwriting, editing, digital arts or web design, the internationally known program offers students the training and support they need to be successful.

www.chsmediaacademy.org



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) is a digital media and technology company with offices in Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas, and NYC. Inc. Magazine ranked IMT as the 25th fastest growing private company in the Technology Services industry. IMT serves the telecommunications, media & entertainment, IT, institutional, commercial real estate and hospitality sectors with a broad range of solutions designed to drive new value and efficiencies from technology.

Learn more at: http://www.imtglobalinc.com tel: 877.761.9770

