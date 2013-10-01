Wohler Technologies Inc. Wins 'STAR' Award From Editors of TV Technology Europe

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 1, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies Inc.'s MPEG Series of monitors received a 2013 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award given by the editorial staff of TV Technology Europe magazine at IBC2013. The Wohler MPEG Series monitors decode and display IPTV, MPEG-2, and H.264/MPEG-4 transport streams with the ability to browse MPEG transport stream tables quickly.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive a STAR Award for our new MPEG Series, and strong validation for the industry's first universal MPEG digital broadcast confidence monitors," said Carl J. Dempsey, president and CEO of Wohler. "The MPEG Series puts complex signal monitoring into a single unit that gives broadcast operators convenient, cost-effective access to critical quality-of-service and quality-of-experience information at a glance or split across multiple screens."

The STAR Award is designed to celebrate and showcase technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editors reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

"STAR Awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, editor of TV Technology Europe. "This year in particular we also looked for smaller incremental improvements in established products, as these improvements generally reflect a manufacturer responding to customer input, a laudable thing.

"The products selected help advance the industry -- some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."

About TV Technology Europe

TV Technology Europe is the region's leading magazine for broadcast technology. The magazine is published by NewBay Media. See www.nbmedia.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.