Clear-Com Showcases Latest Intercom Product Releases at the 135th International AES Convention

NEW YORK, October 18, 2013 – Clear-Com® will show its latest range of intercomsolutions at the 135th International AES Convention (Booth 3030). The company will display its enhanced Eclipse HX Digital Matrix System and HelixNet™ Partyline Intercom System. It is also highlighting its new RS-700 Series Analog Partyline Beltpacks and ICON Connectivity Solutions, as well as the most recent updates to its Tempest® Wireless Intercom System.

“At Clear-Com, we are constantly developing communication systems and adding features that allow our users to have a more efficient workflow,” says James Schaller, Regional Sales Manager, Northeastern U.S., Clear-Com. “Our latest set of wired and wireless intercoms give users increased speed, capacity and scalability. With hundreds of high-quality products in our portfolio, customers have the opportunity to design communication infrastructures to address nearly every application.”

The Eclipse HX Digital Matrix Systems, comprising the Eclipse HX-Omega, Eclipse HX-Median, Eclipse HX-Delta and Eclipse HX-PiCo, offer simplified setup, user operation and administration. The Eclipse HX intercoms have large system capacity for many audio and user connections. All of the systems provide new capabilities, including Ethernet/IP Intelligent Trunking with IVC-32-HX card redundancy and dual-labels for multi-language preferences on V-Series user keypanels. Additionally, the recently introduced Eclipse HX-Delta offers the high capacity of Clear-Com’s larger matrices in a compact, cost-effective 3RU frame, providing a new connection paradigm for everything from small OB trucks to large performing arts complexes.

The RS-700 Series Analog Partyline Beltpacks are being introduced in celebration of Clear-Com’s 45 years of intercom innovation. Designed for everyday use, the reliable RS-700 Series beltpacks have an ergonomic and durable housing, intelligent functionality and exceptional audio performance, making them perfect for a variety of environments or applications, such as rental/staging, performing arts centers and houses of worship. High headroom with low-noise audio enables the RS-700 Series to deliver the industry-leading, crystal-clear“Clear-Com Sound,” while recessed controls and bright LED indicators ensure quick and easy use. The beltpacks also require a lower operating current for additional beltpack drops and are fully compatible with Encore Partyline, PL Pro and TW Partyline.

The new family of ICON Connectivity Solutions is a collection of communications products that link local or globally distributed intercom systems over Ethernet/IP networks and/or optical fiber. ICON, which stands for “Intercom CONnectivity,” provides high performance solutions for reliable and secure connections on common infrastructures and is also cost-effective for scalable multi-system networks.

The latest version of HelixNet Partyline provides a multi-system linking capability over Ethernet and fiber to permit a more sophisticated and cost-effective digital partyline intercom network for large stadiums or multi-campus venues. This function enables the distribution of many digital partyline channels, program audio feeds and auxiliary interfaced audio over a single XLR cable to a digital beltpack user. Enabling the system linking capability are two modules: the HLI-ET2 Ethernet Module, for Main Station-to-Main Station networking over a LAN and theHLI-FBS Fiber Module,for daisy-chaining fiber interfaces to link Main Stations over long distances.

Further developments to the Tempest Digital Wireless Intercoms include the new CCT-RT-EX Remote Line Extender, which is used to increase the maximum distance between a Tempest BaseStation and the Remote Antenna Transceiver. Also featured in the latest offerings is the Tempest2400’s Seamless Roaming feature, which allows Tempest2400 BeltStation users to move freely between as many as 16 different BaseStations (coverage areas or zones) without interference or dropouts. These further extend Tempest’s wireless communications capabilities for mobile productions, multi-level facilities and sports arenas staged in RF-heavy environments.

