Clear-Com Tempest Line Extender Wins “STAR” Award from Editors of TV Technology Europe

ALAMEDA, CA, SEPTEMBER 30, 2013

-

Clear-Com

®

is pleased to announce that its

Tempest CCT-RT-EX Remote Line Extender

is the recipient of a prestigious

2013 STAR

Award

(Superior Technology Award Recipient),

which was presented by the editorial staff of

TV Technology Europe

magazine at the 2013 IBC convention in Amsterdam.

The STAR Award is designed to celebrate and showcase technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editor reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

“STAR Awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way,” says Mark Hallinger, Editor of TV Technology Europe. “This year in particular we also looked for smaller incremental improvements in established products, as these improvements generally reflect a manufacturer responding to customer input, a laudable thing. The products selected help advance the industry; some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and others because they were just cool products.”

Shown for the first time at IBC, the new Tempest CCT-RT-EX Remote Transceiver Line Extender is used to increase the maximum distance between a Tempest BaseStation and the Remote Antenna Transceiver. The CCT-RT-EX expands the distance of a BaseStation signal to a remote antenna by as much as 914 meters (3,000 feet) with one Line Extender or 609 meters (2,000 feet) per Line Extender if using more than one Line Extender. A total of three Line Extenders can be connected to provide total coverage of up to 2286 meters (7,500 feet). These solutions further enhance the system’s application for users requiring ultra-portable wireless communications in RF-rich environments.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by TV Technology Europe, a prestigious industry publication, for this innovative product for the professional broadcast industry,” says Judy Cheng, Director of Global Marketing, Clear-Com. “The CCT-RT-EX Line Extender provides the extra coverage required, particularly on large productions to ensure that critical directives are heard regardless of location in a venue/facility. As the only intercom-focused product honored in this year’s awards program, Clear-Com is excited to continue to be recognized for its efforts to be at the forefront of providing cutting-edge intercom technology”

About TV Technology Europe

TV Technology Europe is the region's leading magazine for broadcast technology. The magazine is published by NewBay Media. See www.nbmedia.com.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.