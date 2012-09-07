Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Nucomm Connect Live Beams into IBC 2012

Versatile Live-Video HD Transmitter Combines COFDM with 4G Technology

AMSTERDAM,SEPTEMBER 7, 2012 –Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets,unveils its Nucomm Connect LiveCOFDM and multi-4G/LTE live-video HD transmitter at IBC 2012 (Stand 1.D40).

With video quality as its cornerstone, the Nucomm Connect Live combines the ultimate in COFDM wireless camera and 4G technology to produce the most versatile live-news wireless camera system on the market today.

In COFDM mode, the unit covers the 1.9- to 2.7-GHz frequency band. Additionally, the unit is available in the 5.8-GHz non-licensed band. For day-to-day news coverage, the multiple 3G/4G links can be used to transport HD video back to the studio in near real­­­-time. Depending on the operator’s specific needs in the field, latency versus video quality can be quickly tuned between three preset modes (interview, balanced and high-quality) via the intuitive-touch LCD display.

“The Connect Live is essentially two products in one,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “With its dual COFDM and multiple 3G/4G capabilities, it is ideally suited for live and outside broadcast as well as news bureau applications. These new 3G/4G capabilities allow broadcasters to cover live breaking news from locations that would have been too costly or difficult to reach with traditional methods. Connect Live also offers an economical option for added flexibility and reach for breaking news and real-time reporting.”

The Connect Live utilizes advanced adaptive encoding and bonding techniques to compensate for changing network conditions by adjusting frame rate, resolution, encoding rates and streaming parameters. With a boot-up time of less than 30 seconds, rapid deployment is possible. Available formats include 480i, 576i, 720p and 1080i. The unit can also be configured to accept composite, HD-SDI and SD-SDI. In addition, audio capabilities include analog and fully embedded audio.

The Connect Decoder is the companion receiver/decoder capable of receiving the COFDM or video from the public Internet. When combined with the Messenger Studio server, it harnesses all the power of rapid file transfers between the Connect Live wireless camera transmitter and the studio.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.