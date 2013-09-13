Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Highlights Compact Portable Video Transmitter at IBC 2013

CPTx-II Conquers Unique Challenges of Fast-Paced Live Sports Broadcasting

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 13, 2013 —Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports and entertainment markets, highlights its Nucomm Compact Portable Transmitter(CPTx-II) at IBC 2013 (Hall 1, Stand D.40).

The Nucomm CPTx-II is a lightweight, compact, portable RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to 8 Watts in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. It is ideal for covering motorcycle and bicycle races, marathons, triathlons and other fast-paced, high-speed ENG/OB events using such smaller on-course vehicles as cars, motorcycles and even bicycles.

“We are excited to bring our CPTx-II transmitter to IBC and introduce it to the European market,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “The CPTx-II was designed to offer exceptional RF performance and ease of operation. Instead of ‘run and shoot,’ motorcycles and other smaller ENG/OB and production vehicles now are ‘run and transmit.’ ”

The CPTx-II supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8MHz. In addition to the small size, the unit has very low latency and low power consumption. It weighs about 3kg and comes with a variety of bespoke mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles. The maneuverability of a motorcycle fitted with video transmission capability offers significant advantages when covering road races, as the camera can follow the action and get onto roads that might be too narrow for a car to navigate safely among the athletes.

The video from the CPTx-II can be received on any MPEG-4-capable handheld receiver and receive site. As it uses advanced features of the H.264 codec, it is capable of a 30 percent bit-rate reduction and video quality improvement compared to other encoders. It is also capable of AES encryption, making it ideal for high-profile live sports broadcast applications.

“The CPTx-II is another example of IMT’s commitment to providing innovative products to the broadcast industry worldwide,” adds Shpock.

