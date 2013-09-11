Dalet Wins 18 Regional RAI TV Sites with News Pack

Fully-integrated, end-to-end news production and playout with MAM for each location

Levallois-Perret, France – September 11, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions software and services for content producers, has announced that its Dalet News Pack product has won the tender issued by RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, for the new, end-to-end production and broadcast system in 18 of its regional sites. Dalet News Pack provides a complete, turnkey solution that includes the Dalet Brio server for ingest and playout as well as optional Dalet software, including a comprehensive newsroom computer system (NRCS), and built-in tools for production and editing. Dalet will deploy the project in concert with two key partners, CVE and MediaPower. A staged rollout is planned with the first installation beginning this fall at Campobasso.

The scope of the project is based on the operational model that each regional site is autonomous. With a mandate to provide regional news and bulletins, each site must have standalone capability so that they can reach the specific regional audiences for any type of local emergency. RAI stated that Dalet News Pack was compliant to the technical specifications of the tender, which aimed to find a very cost-effective solution with all the necessary hardware and the requested easy functionality for journalists at each location to independently produce and broadcast news content. Another benefit is that as each site is deployed, the built-in Dalet media asset management platform and exchange tools allow easy access for journalists in other regions to browse and share content from a centralized content catalogue. So while regional broadcasts remain autonomous, the content can be optimized throughout the entire country.

“Full, fast and easy integration with the enterprise-wide Rai Media Asset Management System (T-Cube / RaiCloud), which is being deployed in the coming months, is surely another great benefit we are expecting from this new strategic business with Dalet,” says Ubaldo Toni, head of television engineering of RAI.

“We’re very pleased that Dalet News Pack will be the end-to-end solution for these 18 RAI sites. News Pack is a value-added package with preconfigured hardware and software that perfectly suits the needs of a mid-size television news operation,” says Massimo Berardi, general manager, Dalet-Italy. “From ingest through news production to playout, streaming and integration with the LTO tape archive, News Pack provides a complete workflow. The openness of the Dalet system also ensures easy integrations with industry-standard IT storage and broadcast equipment.”

In each location, Dalet Brio servers will handle four channels for multiple forms of ingest (feed ingest, VTR, file-based) and four output channels, including A/B roll playout. The Brio, built on standard IT hardware, delivers rock-solid performance. It supports SD and HD ingest and playout in multiple and mixed formats, including P2 and XDCAM and many others. As content is ingested, Dalet automatically creates proxy versions, which users can immediately access via Dalet client workstations and via the web using Dalet WebSpace. Each of the regional sites has approximately 20 journalists who will be working with Dalet content creation tools, including desktop video editing, rundown management and playout. A Dalet plug-in provides a simple MOS integration with RAI’s existing iNEWS system. In addition, Dalet Xtend modules facilitate media and metadata exchanges with NLE’s when high-end craft editing is needed. Dalet OnAir supports playout in manual or automated mode.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

Email: anya@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817-6559

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

Email: lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (508) 498-8433

####