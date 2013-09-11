CloudSigma & FileCatalyst Partner for Accelerated and Managed File Transfer on the Cloud

Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc., a pioneer in managed file transfers and the creator of FileCatalyst, the world's leading accelerated file transfer solution, is pleased to announce the availability of the FileCatalyst Direct accelerated and managed file transfer solution on theCloudSigma cloud platform.

CloudSigma is an innovative IaaS provider dedicated to providing a cloud that adapts to users’ needs seamlessly delivering a powerful platform for computing. CloudSigma offers a true utility computing solution for the cloud delivering price transparency, automation, elasticity and data portability in one. CloudSigma is a truly flexible IaaS solution, requiring no fixed server sizes and unbundled resources to meet user needs.

FileCatalyst Direct brings its unique file transfer acceleration technology to the CloudSigma cloud platform to eliminate the presence of slow file transfers in two unique ways. Firstly, FileCatalyst Direct is available as an offering within CloudSigma, where users may select and deploy it as needed to achieve accelerated file transfer rates. The second way which FileCatalyst has partnered with CloudSigma is by using FileCatalyst Direct as the main upload tool for content into the CloudSigma cloud. This enables users to quickly get their content to the cloud through their web portal using the FileCatalyst upload applet and FileCatalyst Direct Server.

"Time is money for our customers, FileCatalyst Direct is a very valuable offering to our cloud users looking to speed up their data transfer rates dramatically without committing to any large capital expenses,” saysMicheal Higgins, Manager of Enterprise Solutions Architecture at CloudSigma. “FileCatalyst provides an easy and straightforward solution to accelerate a file transfer to a cloud based application.”

As FileCatalyst’s flagship file transfer solution, FileCatalyst Direct enables point to point accelerated file transfers at blazing speeds of up to 10 Gbps. FileCatalyst Direct utilizes the FileCatalyst UDP-based file transfer technology, immune to packet loss and latency, to eliminate file transfer bottlenecks and quickly delivery files of any size or format between cities, countries, and even continents. FileCatalyst Direct is an enterprise solution used across a variety of industries to accelerate the data transfer rates of large format file transfers, transfers across large geographical distances, file transfers over poor networks conditions, and countless other scenarios.

“CloudSigma is a sophisticated and innovative IaaS provider for companies looking to deploy computer resources with little or no restrictions,” says Alan Atkinson, Vice President of Business Development at Unlimi-Tech. “The availability of FileCatalyst Direct in the CloudSigma cloud is a perfect match for organizations looking to deploy accelerated file transfer quickly and with no hassle.”

FileCatalyst will be demonstrating its accelerated and managed file transfer solutions at the upcoming IBC2013 Exhibition at the RAI Amsterdam taking place from September 13 to 17 at stand 7.H40. CloudSigma will also be exhibiting at the IBC2013 Exhibition, showcasing its cloud platform at stand 14.183.

About Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc.

Located in Ottawa, Canada, Unlimi-Tech Software is the creator of FileCatalyst, the world's leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than one thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing and offsite backups.

For more information, please visit http://www.filecatalyst.com.

About CloudSigma

CloudSigma is a pure-cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider that offers highly-available, flexible, enterprise-class hybrid cloud servers and cloud hosting solutions, both in Europe and the U.S. CloudSigma is the most customizable cloud provider on the market, giving customers full control over their cloud and eliminating restrictions on how users deploy their computing resources. With CloudSigma, customers can provision processing, storage, networks and other fundamental computing resources as they please, as well as extend private networks out of existing infrastructure and elastically into CloudSigma’s IaaS cloud to create easy to manage and transparent hybrid cloud solutions.

For more information, please visit http://www.cloudsigma.com.