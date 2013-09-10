EDCO Powers State-of-the-Art Streaming Experience With Visionary Solutions' IPTV Technology

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Sept. 10, 2013 -- Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) today announced that EDCO, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the education market, has deployed its AVN series of encoders and PackeTV(R) Views browser-based platform to power a new end-to-end video broadcasting solution called the K12 Broadcaster(R). Leveraging VSI's IPTV solutions, the K12 Broadcaster cost-effectively streams high-quality standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) video and audio content to classrooms, auditoriums, and other areas, improving the teaching and learning experience for instructors and students.

"The K12 Broadcaster is a simple and cost-effective solution that enables school districts to continue receiving cable TV and broadcast signals with an image quality far exceeding what was previously delivered via coax cable, without any downtime," said David Allen, chief executive officer, EDCO. "VSI's AVN encoders are key to the system's seamless scalability and outstanding video quality, while PackeTV Views features an intuitive user interface that simplifies IPTV delivery, enabling school districts to simultaneously stream 1080p quality video to several thousand classrooms."

The K12 Broadcaster, powered by VSI, eases the transition from a coax-based communications system to an IP-based video infrastructure. It cost-effectively replaces analog DVD/VCR tuners that were previously required to receive cable TV and broadcast channels in the classroom. By streaming SD and HD video and audio content from a centralized headend to a projector located within the classroom, the fully integrated IP-based streaming solution eliminates the expense and complexities of working with costly coaxial cables, televisions, and wall brackets. The K12 Broadcaster optimizes bandwidth requirements on the network through the use of H.264 (MPEG-4 Part 10/AVC) video compression technology and a powerful multicasting functionality capable of streaming video service to thousands of end users at less than 3 Mbits/s. Additionally, through a user-friendly graphical interface, users can easily manage all video broadcasting, announcements, and live remote-broadcasting while controlling what is being viewed in the classroom.

As a mobile/fixed broadcast solution, the K12 Broadcaster provides an effective solution for producing a live broadcast of the morning announcements throughout the school. It supports multicasting from any location in the school to all classrooms, simplifying communications between the administrative office, teaching staff, and students. The K12 Broadcaster is fully scalable to a district's available network bandwidth, and can be customized based upon a district's specific requirements and budget.

As part of EDCO's K12 Broadcaster solution, VSI's AVN encoders compress SD and HD video and audio into H.264 real-time streams that are delivered via WAN or LAN. The AVN encoders feature standards-compliant compression and an optimized network interface technology that ensures superior-quality, full frame-rate video and audio. Through the encoders' flexible, modular architecture, school districts can support a wide range of video resolutions, including 720p, 1080i, and 1080p.

PackeTV Views provides users with a simple, browser-based dashboard that streamlines the management of IPTV content, eliminating the need for middleware. Intuitive controls enable easy operation by both technical and non-technical personnel, making it the ideal administrative portal for the educational market. PackeTV Views also offers seamless access to stored or live content, eliminating overhead costs traditionally associated with deploying and maintaining complex client software and the servers needed to host it. The HTML-based solution can easily be customized with branding to personalize the classroom experience.

"While budgets are always tight for school districts, the quality of education should never be sacrificed," said Joe Walsh, vice president of sales, VSI. "Partnering with EDCO, VSI provides educators with a flexible, cost-saving solution for streaming high-quality video and audio content to the classroom. We believe the K12 Broadcaster powered by VSI's IPTV solutions is the model framework for the educational market in delivering a next-generation educational experience."

