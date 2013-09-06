Joseph Fiber Solutions at IBC2013:

The Caddie Series by Joseph Fiber Solutions

Designed to reduce setup and tear-down time while providing all the signal transport necessary to streamline live video acquisition workflows, the Caddie Series by Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS) maximizes the amount of time camera operators can spend on production and content. The series contains 13 different stageboxes -- each contained in a portable, flypack-friendly package -- that have been optimally configured to meet the demands of different types of events. The innovative, JFS-exclusive OPTC port on all camera caddies allows operators to daisy-chain additional Caddie systems in the series on a single camera cable. All feeds and returns ride on the original camera cable and can be deployed to distances of up to 6 miles (10 kilometers) with local power, or up to 1,600 feet (500 meters) when powered remotely from the base station. The rugged, reliable Caddie units are easy to set up and troubleshoot, thanks to their modular structure and Bluebell Opticom transport modules.

4K Replay Caddie by Joseph Fiber Solutions

Based on customer requests and encompassing equipment from five different broadcast hardware manufacturers, the Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS) 4K Replay Caddie provides a cost-effective and painless way to incorporate the advantages of 4K into today's sports broadcast acquisition environments. The 4K Replay Caddie includes the exceptional Sony PMW-F55 4K camera equipped with a Fujinon PL Series zoom lens, JFS' own innovative Studio Caddie-4K, a Dell computer, and Aja's Corvid Ultra high-frame-rate chassis and Ki Pro Quad file-based recorder. The combination provides for stunning live-footage capture, replay with PTZ, archiving, and live playout at half the cost of other systems. It all runs on one standard SMPTE hybrid cable (LEMO or OpticalCON), is easy to set up, and performs in every broadcast environment, including full control via the Sony RMB-750. The Bluebell Opticom-based modular infrastructure in the Studio Caddie allows for easy add-ons or system expansion.

Also on Display From Bluebell Opticom Limited:

*The PW140 is a universal 10G/3G SDI signal transport over fiber in a compact 1-RU frame. The initial base configuration supports up to six bidirectional HD-SDI signals over two fibers, or when using CWDM, up to 96 HD-SDI signals per fiber.

*Net Caddie is a new compact camera interface that uses revolutionary "Stagebox by BBC Research and Development" technology. Net Caddie allows HD-SDI to be injected directly into a standard network environment, bringing IP to the camera. Net Caddie transforms the entire camera's bidirectional linear control, audio, and video signals into packet-based IP protocols, all on a single Cat6 cable, to simplify workflows and rigging.

*The new BlueLite and Caddie-LB 3G are specifically designed for outside broadcast and deployable applications.

Joseph Fiber Solutions Quote:

"IBC is where we come to meet our European partners and customers. The show is critical to our strategic marketing goals and provides us with a great opportunity to meet with current and future customers to discuss their needs for fiber transport. This year's attendees will see powerful, flexible designs that make live broadcast productions easier while taking today's economic challenges into account."

-- Gideon Uys, Director, Joseph Fiber Solutions

Bluebell Opticom Quote:

"JFS is a great addition to our stand at IBC2013. Its products and support have been invaluable to Bluebell's continued success. Gideon Uys and Carl Roszczybiuk have more than 50 years of live broadcast experience between them, and it really shows in the solutions that they and their team put together."

-- Mark Townsend, VP of sales, Bluebell Opticom Limited

Company Overview:

Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), a wholly owned division of Joseph Electronics Inc., offers consultation, design, and integration of fiber-optic systems for broadcast and pro A/V applications. JFS represents 16 select high-end fiber manufacturers and also creates innovative custom solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, Live-Link, and 4K Replay -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JFS has representatives in California, Texas, New York, London, and Zurich. More information about JFS is available at www.jfstv.com. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.