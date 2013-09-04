2013 HPA Awards Announce Craft Category Nominees and Special Award Winners

Judges Award for Creativity & Innovation and Engineering Excellence Winners Revealed

(Los Angeles, CA) Today in a special on-line press event, the Hollywood Post Alliance(r) - the trade association for the post production community - announced the nominees for the craft categories of the 8th Annual HPA Awards and winners of several special awards. The HPA Awards honor excellence in post production and bring recognition to the achievements of individuals and companies who are engaged in significant and revolutionary work in post production. The HPA Awards will take place on the evening of November 7th, 2013 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The number of entries in all categories and for special awards topped every year to date for this year's honors. The nominees in the 12 craft categories were chosen from a field of talented and innovative entries in color grading, editing, sound, and visual effects for motion pictures, commercials and television.

Nominees for the 2013 HPA Awards are:

Outstanding Color Grading - Feature Film

"Star Trek Into Darkness"

Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3

"Oblivion"

Mike Sowa // Technicolor

"Anna Karenina"

Adam Glasman // Company 3

"Life of Pi"

David Cole // Technicolor

"Pacific Rim"

Maxine Gervais // Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging

"Iron Man 3"

Steven J. Scott // Technicolor

"Man of Steel"

Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3

Outstanding Color Grading - Television

"Castle - Hunt"

Anthony Smith // Encore Hollywood

"Behind the Candelabra"

John Daro // FotoKem

"Hell on Wheels - Slaughterhouse"

Steven Porter // MTI FILM

"Game of Thrones - Kissed By Fire"

Joe Finley // Modern VideoFilm

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation - Ghosts of the Past"

Paul Westerbeck // Encore Hollywood

Outstanding Color Grading - Commercial

Call of Duty "Masks"

Dave Hussey // Company 3

Louis Vuitton "L'Invitation Au Voyage"

Tim Masick // Company 3

Procter & Gamble: Thank You, Mom "Best Job"

Adam Scott // The Mill

Under Armour "Brought To You By Under Armour"

Tom Poole // Company 3

Mercedes-Benz "Soul"

Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3

Outstanding Editing - Feature Film

"Zero Dark Thirty"

William Goldenberg, A.C.E. and Dylan Tichenor, A.C.E.

"Flight"

Jeremiah O'Driscoll

"Les Miserables"

Melanie Ann Oliver and Chris Dickens, A.C.E.

"Star Trek Into Darkness"

Maryann Brandon, A.C.E. and MaryJo Markey, A.C.E.

"Argo"

William Goldenberg, A.C.E.

Outstanding Editing - Television

"Breaking Bad - Gliding Over All"

Kelley Dixon, A.C.E.

"Dexter - Are You...?"

Louis Cioffi, A.C.E.

"Downton Abbey - Series 3, Episode 5"

John Wilson, A.C.E. // Carnival Film & Television

"Breaking Bad - Dead Freight"

Skip MacDonald, A.C.E.

"American Horror Story: Asylum - Welcome To Briarcliff"

Joe Leonard and Bradley Buecker, A.C.E.

Outstanding Editing - Commercial

Verizon Wireless "Big Vision"

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial

Nextel/Ferrari "Combustion"

Doobie White // Therapy Studios

Verizon Wireless "Brothers"

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial

Obama for America "Lena's First Time"

Cristina Rackoff // Big Sky Editorial

Ragu "Hamster"

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial

Outstanding Sound - Feature Film

"Gangster Squad"

Cameron Frankley and Dean Zupancic // Warner Bros. Sound

Jason W. Jennings and Jon Taylor, CAS

"Argo"

Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn

John Reitz and Gregg Rudloff // Warner Bros. Sound

"Pacific Rim"

Scott Gershin // Formosa Group

John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Timothy O. LeBlanc // Warner Bros. Sound

"Iron Man 3"

Mark Stoeckinger, Michael Keller, Mike Prestwood Smith and Andrew DeCrisofaro // Todd/Soundelux

"Turbo"

Richard King and Michael Babcock // Warner Bros. Sound

Andy Nelson // Fox Studios Post Production Services

Outstanding Sound - Television

"Banshee - Pilot"

Brad North, Elmo Ponsdomenech, William Freesh, Luis Galdames and Tiffany Griffith // Universal Sound

"Dexter - A Beautiful Day"

Pete Elia, CAS; Kevin Roache, CAS; Fredric Judkins, MPSE; Christian Buenaventura and John Snider // Technicolor Creative Services

"The Americans - Mutually Assured Destruction"

Ken Hahn, James Redding and Neil Cedar // Digital Cinema, LLC

"Homeland - Beirut is Back"

Alan Decker and Nello Torri // Universal Sound

Craig Dellinger, Larry Long and Jonathan Golodner // Sony Pictures Studios

"Game of Thrones - The Climb"

Paula Fairfield, Brad Katona, Jed Dodge, Onnalee Blank and Mathew Waters // Todd AO

Outstanding Sound - Commercial

Honda "Hands"

Anthony Moore // Factory

Lurpak "Weave Your Magic"

Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios

Barclaycard "Toys"

Sam Robson // Factory

Nextel/Ferrari "Combustion"

Doobie White // Therapy Studios

Lurpak "Good, Proper Food"

Dan Beckwith // Factory

Outstanding Visual Effects - Feature Film

"Man of Steel"

Keith Miller, Daniel Barrett, Phillip Leonhardt, Thelvin Cabezas and Mark Tait // Weta Digital

"Star Trek Into Darkness"

Dan Pearson, Jay Cooper, Alex Prichard and Adrien Saint Girons // Industrial Light & Magic

Adam Watkins // Pixomondo

"Iron Man 3"

Guy Williams, Aaron Gilman, Matt Aitken, Dan Macarin and Thrain Shadbolt // Weta Digital

"Pacific Rim"

Lindy DeQuattro, Eddie Pasquarello, Nigel Sumner, Derrick Carlin and Chris Lentz // Industrial Light & Magic

"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey"

Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton, R. Christopher White and Eric Reynolds // Weta Digital

Outstanding Visual Effects - Television

"Banshee - Pilot"

Armen Kevorkian, Mike Oakley, Jeremy Jozwik, Andranik Taranyan and Gevork Babityan // Encore VFX

"Under the Dome - Pilot"

Stephan Fleet, Matthieu Perin, Jeremy Jozwik, Chad Schott and Arutyun Arthur Sayan // Encore Hollywood

"Game of Thrones - Valar Dohaeris"

Joe Bauer and Jabbar Raisani

Jörn Grosshans and Sven Martin // Pixomondo

Doug Campbell // Spin VFX

"Magic City - Angels of Death"

Mark Velazquez, Seth Brower, Doug Ludwig, Jeremy Jozwik and Chad Schott // Encore Hollywood

"Hawaii Five-0 - La O Na Makuahine"

Armen Kevorkian, Jeremy Jozwik, Rick Ramirez, Gevork Babityan and Andranik Taranyan // Encore VFX

Outstanding Visual Effects - Commercial

Galaxy "Chauffeur"

Simon French, William Bartlett, Stephen Cullingford and Grant Walker // Framestore

Johnnie Walker "Where Flavour Is King"

Colin Renshaw // Alt.vfx

Kia "Space Babies"

Brian Burke, Charles Abou Aad, Jordan Harris and Patrick Ferguson // Method Studios

Abbott's Village Bakery "Free Range"

Colin Renshaw // Alt.vfx

Qualcomm Snapdragon "Coming Soon"

James Dick, Andy Rowan Robinson, Shayne Ryan and Russell Dodgson // Framestore

In addition to the craft categories, the HPA also announced the winners of the Engineering Excellence Award as well as the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production. These prestigious Awards recognize the technical excellence and creative innovation that is helping to drive the post industry forward.

The winners of the HPA Engineering Excellence Award sponsored by NAB Show are:

DTS, Inc.

MDA

NVIDIA

NVIDIA GRID(tm) Visual Computing Appliance (VCA)

Sony Pictures Imageworks and The Foundry

FLIX

Telestream

16 bit 4:4:4:4 Transcoding Technology

The winner of the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production is:

Park Road Post Production

Next Generation Feature Film Workflow: Enabling HFR 48FPS Stereoscopic 3D On Set to On Screen

Tickets for the HPA Awards are available now and can be purchased online at www.hpaawards.net or by calling the HPA at 213.614.0860 or writing info@hpaawards.net.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content.

About the HPA(r) Awards

The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance.

The HPA Awards will be presented with generous support from Engineering Excellence Award Sponsor: NAB Show; Bronze Sponsor: Sohonet and Supporting Sponsors: Chainsaw, Inc., MESA and The Hollywood Reporter.

