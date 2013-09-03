Clear-Com Celebrates 45 Years of Intercom Innovation with the Release of 700 Series Analogue Beltpacks at IBC 2013

Company Presents Brand New Line of Analogue Beltpacks for Supporting a Wide Variety of Partyline Communication Needs

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 3,2013 ─ Clear-Com today announces the worldwide launch of the new RS-700 Series analogue partyline beltpacks at IBC 2013 (Stand 10.D29). This introduction is a significant milestone in Clear-Com’s long history of developing analogue partyline systems for live production.

“This year marks the 45th year of the Clear-Com business, and the company celebrates its success with the unveiling of the complete line of RS-700 Series partyline beltpacks,” says Bob Boster, President of Clear-Com. “Established in 1968, Clear-Com pioneered the first distributed wired beltpacks for live production and received industry recognition with the Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for the contribution of this innovation. Today, the company delivers the next generation wired beltpacks, a demonstration of our continued commitment to the partyline technology and the markets for which we serve with these offerings.”

Similar to its predecessors, the new RS-700 Series beltpacks feature state-of-the-art performance and exceptional audio clarity for partyline communications in small- to mid-size productions. The beltpack’s wide dynamic range and audio contouring enable intelligible voice communication for every audio level, from a whisper to a shout through the exclusive, crystal-clear “Clear-Com Sound”. User-selectable microphone and listening level options and built-in limiters support the pristine sound.

All RS-700 Series beltpacks are equipped with XLR line connectors that serve the needs of all users, be it first timers or experienced professionals. The 700 Series beltpacks require a lower operating current for additional beltpack drops. Moreover, they are built to be fully compatible with all Clear-Com legacy partyline systems and are protected against damage from accidental connection to other XLR-3 equipped digital systems, such as HelixNet Partyline.

The design of the new RS-700 Series beltpacks was based on Clear-Com’s popular RS-500 Series beltpacks that were highly durable and reliable. The contour-shape design gives the beltpacks the ideal form for a very comfortable fit. All units are constructed with highly durable material for a tough exterior and strong enclosure to endure harsh, repetitive daily use.

All 700 Series beltpacks feature recessed rotary volume controls as well as Talk and Call keys that are guarded against accidental activation. An LED off mode is available for instances when the user requires complete darkness. For these situations, the switches are placed in convenient locations for ease of use. A concealed DIP switch on the back of the beltpack affords the capability to select audio and key options quickly and easily.

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.