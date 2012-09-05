NUGEN Audio and DSPECIALISTS Collaborate on New ISOSTEM(R) Surround Upmixer-Downmixer Plug-in

LEEDS, U.K. -- Sept. 5, 2012 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, and signal processing equipment manufacturer DSPECIALISTS are collaborating on the development of a software plug-in offering market-leading upmixing/downmixing between stereo and 5.1 surround. The plug-in will use the patented ISOSTEM(R) technology, believed to be the only upmix engine that is fully compatible with stereo, delivering a surround stem that downmixes exactly to the original stereo.

The availability of the crossmix technology in a plug-in will provide studios with a convenient and powerful software mixing tool to complement the ISOSTEM real-time conversion hardware.

NUGEN Audio will develop three versions of the plug-in, which will allow audio professionals to produce a mix in the studio using a stereo mixing process, with the software automating the conversion to 5.1. An upmix plugin will provide pure upmix with flexible settings while the crossmix plugin provides upmix as well as downmix, and a third version will provide the extended functionality available in the ISOSTEM expert model.

"We are very pleased to have teamed up with such an innovative partner as NUGEN Audio," said Jochen Cronemeyer, managing director of DSPECIALISTS. "With NUGEN Audio's long-standing experience with audio plug-ins, we will be able to develop a really useful complement to the hardware to offer studios a very flexible way of using the unique capabilities of the crossmix technology."

"These plug-ins will give audio professionals the tools to create a mix that works perfectly in both stereo and 5.1 at the set-top box, without any of the phase artifacts that often appear when 5.1 is collapsed down to stereo," said Jon Schorah, creative director of NUGEN Audio. "And by automating the creation of a great 5.1 mix out of the components of a standard stereo mix, they will save a lot of studio time, too."

The range of plug-ins will be AU/VST/RTAS/AAX-compatible.

More information about NUGEN Audio and its products is available at www.nugenaudio.com. More information about ISOSTEM is available at www.isostem.de.

