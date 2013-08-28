Forbidden Technologies Accesses News and Sport Broadcasting Markets Through Key Partnerships

LONDON -- Aug. 28, 2013 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, today announced new partnerships and integrations with The Associated Press, deltatre, and EVS, companies that provide products and technologies that are proven in the news and sport broadcasting markets. The partnerships have broadened Forbidden's access to those markets and have led to improvements that strengthen FORscene's capabilities in the realm of news and sport.

"Our collaborations with the AP, deltatre, and EVS are in line with our strategy of growth through partnerships," said Forbidden CEO Stephen Streater. "Each of these partners has significant presence in news and sports, so integration with their products makes FORscene even more accessible and attractive to these sectors."

The Forbidden partnership with the AP has led to a new integration with AP ENPS. With ENPS, FORscene uses the MOS protocol to allow newsroom-based producers to create placeholders in the running order to be filled by journalists on location, wherever they may be. Journalists can then craft stories that combine newly acquired footage with previously shot or archived material. Editors and producers in the newsroom can collaborate on finishing the piece right up to the time that it goes to air.

"For large outside broadcasts, the use of FORscene eliminates the need to deploy large banks of traditional editing systems and represents a considerable savings for sports and party conferences," said Bryan Girdler, ENPS development manager for Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

In addition to a partnership with the AP, Forbidden has collaborated with deltatre to deliver sport coverage to global audiences, most recently providing video from golf tournaments around the world. deltatre now offers FORscene as part of its online solutions, providing its customers with tools to create and distribute video content to multiple platforms, and providing economies of scale to broadcasters and sports organizations. The organiser of Europe's leading men's professional golf tour is using deltatre and FORscene cloud post-production tools to reduce turnaround times significantly, improve efficiencies, save money, and ultimately deliver compelling content to drive a new content service that can be enjoyed by golf fans everywhere.

"Integrating FORscene with deltatre's infrastructure has created an unrivalled platform for creating content around global sporting events," said Jim Irving, commercial director at deltatre. "Using FORscene, clients can edit material from anywhere in the world as events are happening, while seamlessly integrating into deltatre's Forge CMS. FORscene publishes the completed edits at full HD and distributes the finished video to multiple distributors as required."

Finally, Forbidden worked with EVS to integrate FORscene with EVS' IPDirector and Xedio Dispatcher. The integration with IPDirector enables remote, browser-based editing of footage in sports centres or newsrooms. Editors can work remotely and confirm edits against broadcast-quality footage centrally for transmission. The integration with Xedio Dispatcher supports remote news-editing. Field editors can upload ENG material to the cloud to share with broadcast centre users, and they can access content uploaded to the cloud from the broadcast centre or any other location -- enabling editing anywhere.

"FORscene clearly fills a gap in EVS' end-to-end news production in terms of remote connectivity for journalists in the field, and it allows them to share content between different sites easily," said Nicolas Bourdon, senior vice president marketing at EVS. "The end result is the ability to build edit packages that are playout-ready much more quickly."

Forbidden will demonstrate the newest developments to FORscene, and the integrations with deltatre and EVS products, at IBC2013 on stand 7.J15d. In addition, deltatre's Irving will highlight the partnership with Forbidden during a presentation titled "The Cloud and Digital Media Sports Workflows" at IBC's Workflow Solutions area in Hall 9 on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. More information about FORscene and Forbidden Technologies is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.

