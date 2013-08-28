Orad Receives the “Panorama Audiovisual Awards 2013?

The company has won two awards in the categories “Virtual Set” and “Graphics Solution”



Sao Paulo, Brazil – August 28, 2013 – During the Broadcast & Cable Show 2013, held in Sao Paulo (Brazil) on August 19 – 22, Orad received two awards at the “Panorama Audiovisual Awards 2013” in the categories “Virtual Set” for Orad ProSet (http://www.orad.tv/proset) and “Graphics Solution” for Morpho 3D (http://www.orad.tv/morpho).



More than 300 companies competed in 49 categories. Voting was carried out through a dedicated website, and the winners are decided online by the readers of the magazinePanorama Audiovisual.



The “Panorama Audiovisual Awards” selects the best equipment and solutions that allow creation, production, storage and delivery of content for TV, IPTV, Film, Radio and Mobile. “Our readers selected the more efficient technologies used by broadcasters and producers in Brazil,” says Fernando Gaio, managing editor of the magazine. “We are honored to pay tribute to the representatives of the winning companies, as well as their distributors in our country.”



About Panorama Audiovisual

Panorama Audiovisual is a publication aimed at professionals of creation, production and distribution of audiovisual content on the platforms TV, Film, Radio, Broadband and Mobile. The magazine’s audience consists of broadcasters, producers, studios, agencies, telecoms and all companies that support this market.



From supplies to major infrastructure, from the latest technology to government policies to the sector, the audiovisual landscape has qualified information to support professionals in their technological and strategic decisions.



Covering events in Brazil and abroad, Panorama Audiovisual achieves the news at first hand, supported by experts’ analysis and opinion. Reports, case studies, product reviews, dossiers, interviews and assessments of emerging technologies are the foundation of our publishing project. We listen to outstanding professionals and feature the constant evolution of this market.



We are on the Internet, social networks, the iPad and in hard copy, free of charge and distributed monthly to 18,000 technical directors, engineers, producers, consultants and professional broadcast market, telecommunications, film and advertising.



The audiovisual landscape is part of VP Group Integrated Communications, a company based in Alphaville (Barueri, SP), office in Miami (Florida, USA) and a joint venture with Spanish Communication Company Underwood. This structure allows us to publish magazines and websites – world leaders in the segment, according to Google Analytics – covering the entire markets of Brazil, Latin America and Iberian Peninsula.



www.panoramaaudiovisual.com.br



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



