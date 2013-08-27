Harmonic Powers Cutting-Edge OTT Multiscreen Service for Turkish DTH Provider D-Smart

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that D-Smart, a leading Turkish DTH provider owned by Dogan TV Holding, has selected an end-to-end video preparation solution from Harmonic to power its new OTT multiscreen service offering. D-Smart chose Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) adaptive bit rate (ABR), WFS(TM) file-based workflow, and MediaGrid(TM) shared storage systems. The integrated solution provides the scalability to deliver high-quality live, VOD, and catch-up TV services to any subscriber device, including TVs, PCs, set-top boxes (STBs), smartphones, and tablets.

"Prior to this deployment, our customers were able to watch linear TV from set-top boxes. In order to expand upon our service offering, we needed an integrated comprehensive video preparation solution," said ErdoganSimsek, DTH platform director at D-Smart. "Harmonic provided us with a complete package for encoding, packaging, recording, and playout, making it possible to stream live, VOD, and catch-up TV content to a wide range of devices, efficiently and cost-effectively. Thanks to the intensity and exceptional level of customer support that Harmonic brought to the project, this OTT deployment was a complete success from start to finish."

The Harmonic multiscreen solution at D-Smart is part of an end-to-end workflow that includes full integration with content management system (CMS) and middleware technologies from KIT Digital, digital rights management (DRM) technology from Discretix, and OTT content delivery network (CDN) services from Broadpeak.

The adaptive streaming services for D-Smart's new service offering are orchestrated by Harmonic's ProMedia Live real-time transcoders, which efficiently convert MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC H.264 content to multiple high-quality ABR streams optimized for OTT delivery and multiscreen devices. By splitting encoding across multiple machines, ProMedia Live improves the processing workflow required for delivering streaming video. The platform also handles a variety of metadata information -- such as language, captions, ad signaling/insertion -- on input and output, further streamlining operations. ProMedia Live is integrated with Harmonic's ProMedia Package to enable sophisticated transcoding, encapsulation, metadata management and encryption, from a single platform.

D-Smart's VOD services are powered by Harmonic's ProMedia Carbon and ProMedia Xpress file-based transcoders. ProMedia Carbon provides a range of critical operations including SD/HD conversion, PAL/NTSC conversion, logo insertion, color space conversion, color correction, and closed-captions extraction. Employing Harmonic's MicroGrid(TM) parallel-processing software technology, ProMedia Xpress enables faster-than-real-time transcoding and packaging of broadcast-quality SD and HD video for multiscreen VOD applications. ProMedia Carbon and ProMedia Xpress are controlled by Harmonic's file-based WFS, which provides automated processing of high-volume transcoding tasks, failover support, job distribution management, job prioritization, load balancing, FTP transfer, status monitoring, and job notification.

Harmonic's ProMedia Origin and MediaGrid scalable shared storage optimize the delivery of D-Smart's OTT multiscreen VOD and catch-up TV services leveraging a range of industry-standard protocols, including Apple(R) HLS, Adobe(R) HDS, and Microsoft Smooth Streaming. Tight integration between Origin and MediaGrid enable D-Smart to independently scale storage capacity, bandwidth, and streaming capability.

"Turkey is an important country in the video industry and has rapidly growing requirements for video processing and delivery solutions," said Harout Torossian, regional sales manager, Middle East, Harmonic.

Jakob Hummes, director of presales solutions at Harmonic, added, "The platform deployed by D-Smart is scalable, flexible, and efficient, making it the perfect model for operators wanting to offer next-generation services on a variety of devices. Partnering with a leader like Harmonic, D-Smart will be able to support new standards like MPEG-DASH and HEVC in the future to further increase their service offering and revenue streams."

The award-winning ProMedia suite and MediaGrid shared storage systems will be featured at Harmonic's stand 1.B20 during IBC2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About D-Smart

D-Smart is one of the leading digital platforms of Turkey operating as part of Dogan TV Holding since 2007. D-Smart provides thematic channels, 41 HD channels, all national channels, hundreds of local and international channels in Turksat and digital content services to its subscribers. D-Smart is growing with its investments both in internet and TV services. In 2010, D-Smart started serving together with Smile to respond to market needs and expectations. Then in May, 2012 D-Smart continued serving its internet services with the brand of D-Smart Net. With these changes, D-Smart became an entertainment platform which provides both TV and internet service at the same platform. Today, D-Smart is the only DTH platform providing double play TV+ADSL services. In addition to its TV content services via satellite, D-Smart also provides D-Smart Blu service which enables content access via internet. Aiming to serve a variety of services to its subscribers, D-Smart Blu targets to provide the rich content of D-Smart via computer, iPhone, iPad and similar devices. As the fastest growing platform of Turkey, D-Smart serves TV and internet services to more than 2 million houses. Besides live sport broadcasting content of Championship League, UEFA League, NBA, Formula 1, Motor GP, BBVA La Liga, Euroleague, D-Smart has a wide variety of content enriched by movies, TV series, documentaries, kids, music and life style channels.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's MediaGrid(TM), MicroGrid(TM), and WFS products, and ProMedia(TM) product family. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products do not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as improved processing workflow, enablement of sophisticated and faster transcoding and packaging, scalability, flexibility, and efficiency.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2012, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

