Bob Valinski Joins Orad as Sales Manager for Eastern US and Canada

August 21, 2013 –Orad, a global developer, marketer and distributor of graphic solutions for the broadcast market, announced today the addition of a business development professional, Bob Valinski, to manage Orad sales initiatives for the Eastern US and Canada. As part of Orad’s expanded presence in North America, Bob will be managing the sales and field marketing activities along the East Coast and Canada.



Bob has spent his entire career in the broadcast industry, starting as a television news photographer and microwave truck operator working at various television stations in the Boston and Springfield, MA markets. He eventually became director of technical operations at WGGB-TV, where he managed the production and engineering departments, overseeing all studio and transmission operations.



Since 1997, Bob has been on the equipment manufacturer side of the business, primarily involved in video servers, automation and file-based workflows at manufacturers such as Grass Valley, Crispin, ParkerVision, Omneon and Harmonic. “Bob’s extensive operational experience and industry knowledge will allow him to help customers develop cost-effective 3D graphic solutions to meet their increasingly competitive business requirements,” says Brian Kelly, Orad’s North American VP & General Manager.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



