Sound Devices Demonstrates Latest Solutions for Production Professionals at BIRTV 2013

PIX 260iProduction Video Recorder and 664 Production MixerBring Expanded Functionality to Broadcast and Production Professionals

BEIJING, CHINA, AUGUST 21, 2013—Sound Devices, specialists in portable audio and video products for field production, showcases the newest functionality for the PIX 260i Production Video Recorder (China Broadcast Technologies Co., Ltd. Booth 1A112) and 664 Production Mixer (Dingrun International Digital Tec.co., Ltd Booth 2001) atthe Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Equipment Exhibition 2013. BIRTV is one of the most influential exhibitions in the broadcasting industry in Asia. With recent firmware updates, PIX 260i and the 664 both offer increased functionality to the end user.

“We look forward to attending BIRTV each year, as it gives us the opportunity to meet with local content creators from the region and discuss their needs,” says Ed Capp, Global Director of Sales for Sound Devices. “Attendees at this year’s show will soon find that this year’s lineup can vastly improve their workflows—whether they are looking for production recorders or mixers.”

Sound Devices’ PIX 260i brings the features and tools needed by production companies and broadcasters looking to migrate to file-based recording and playback environments. It records QuickTime files in either Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD video formats. Files recorded in these intra-frame codecs are ready for editing directly from the recorder in common editing environments, such as Avid, Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere, eliminating time-consuming transferring and transcoding. For color-critical applications, the PIX 260i supports Apple ProRes 4444 through its 12-bit, 4:4:4 3G-SDI I/O. Users can also play out files from the PIX 260i for real-time applications.

Files are recorded simultaneously on up to four separate, 2.5” SSD storage devices via two front-panel PIX-CADDY slots and two rear-panel eSATAp connections. This redundancy in local, removable storage devices, coupled with standard Ethernet-based file transfer features further reduces steps in the production workflow. Recording to multiple drives offers immediate file backup, eliminating time-consuming post-record copying. Gigabit Ethernet network ports enable remote access to recorded files and the ability to transfer these files quickly into a post-production environment.

PIX 260i can also be controlled from browser-capable computers and tablets. When connected to a data network, transport and setup menu controls are available on PIXNET, which offers control of one or multiple PIX 260i recorders. Multiple units can be grouped for simultaneous control.

With version 1.03 firmware, available as a free download to existing PIX 260i users, PIX 260i provides support for the new Sound Devices PIX-CADDY CF accessory. The PIX-CADDY CF allows the PIX 260i to record polyphonic WAV files directly to removable CompactFlash cards (audio poly mode only). In addition, v1.03 enables users to record and playback Mono Audio Wave Files (audio only mode with SSD and HDD) and supports RS-422 locate to timecode, cue point commands and device type ID (Sony BVW-75 emulation). Version 1.03 also provides an added scene increment shortcut feature from the main screen and added options for displaying smaller audio meters in various parts of the main screen.

Also on-site will be the 664, Sound Devices’ flagship portable production mixer. The 664 features six ultra-low-noise, high-dynamic-range and transformer-less preamps that accept mic- or line-level signals and include analog peak limiters, high-pass filters, input trim control and direct outputs on every channel. Featuring full analog audio paths for high-performance audio and superb power efficiency, the 664 also has numerous digital capabilities. Inputs 1 and 6 can be selected as AES3 or AES42 inputs for digital microphones, each with its own SRC for simplicity in system clocking. The 664’s analog output compliment includes four output buses. The L and R buses are on balanced XLR, 10-Pin and TA-3M connectors and on unbalanced TA-3M or 3.5mm connectors. Secondary output buses X1 and X2 are available on balanced TA-3M connectors. Users can route inputs and buses to four AES3 connections for eight digital outputs on the XLR and 10-pin connectors.

Firmware version 1.05, also now available for existing customers as a free download, brings additional features to the already-powerful mixer, including greater flexibility and ease of use during outdoor production. The LCD Daylight Display Mode incorporates a daylight-specific color scheme for improved readability in sunlight. It also offers a new solid bar metering option for improved readability in direct sunlight. Sound Devices has also incorporated additional Front Panel button shortcuts, including LCD Daylight Display Mode (HP + SELECT encoders) and Phrase list (HP + RTN B/C) for fast entry of notes. Version 1.05 also incorporates the shortcut for activating the alternating Tone mode (SELECT + TONE)—if Tone Mode is set to Continuous in the menu, then (SELECT + TONE) activates L-Ident tone. Users also have a Track Names in Meters options (without color gradient/ramp) that are selectable for either right- or left-side display.

With version 1.05, 664 now offers users Monophonic Broadcast WAV file support, with the ability to record up to 10 tracks to two cards, three second pre-roll maximum. If a card not optimized for multi-channel monophonic file recording is used, or if the monophonic 10-track limit is exceeded, a warning message is displayed on the LCD when starting a recording. Polyphonic mode or reducing track count is recommended. In addition, when formatted in the 664, SD cards 64 GB and larger are now automatically formatted as ExFAT (in accordance with the SD Association's recommendation). All CF cards and lower-capacity SD cards remain FAT32. Version 1.05 also enables a Headphone Volume or Headphone Preset default option, which sets the HP encoder to operate as headphone level or to select HP presets when rotated. Pressing the Headphone encoder momentarily activates the alternative function.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.