Anton/Bauer Showcases Portable Power Solutions at Broadcast and Cable Show

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, AUGUST 21, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, will demonstrate its latest portable power solutions for professionals attending the SET Congress and 22nd edition of the Broadcast & Cable Show(Vitec Videocom Booth B15A).Broadcast & Cable is one of the leading exhibitions in Latin America for engineering, television, radio and telecommunications professionals and business executives, specializing in broadcast and subscription TV, radio, Internet, industry, production and telecommunications. Anton/Bauer will highlight several of its newest products, including the DIONIC® HD battery, Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Series, and Gold Mount® solutions for the industry’s newest cameras.

At the 22nd edition of the Broadcast & Cable Show,Anton/Bauer will showcase its DIONIC HDLogic Series® battery, suitable for powering high-current digital cinema cameras such as the Sony F65 and F5/F55, RED, ARRI Alexa, Vision Research Phantom series and more, in a lightweight and robust package. The DIONIC HD is a 183 Wh Li-Ion battery that incorporates sixth-generation cell technology and the company’s latest software architecture. Weighing 30 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery, the DIONIC HD has 15 percent more capacity and will run a 30-watt camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours. The company’s patented RealTime® LCD ensures superior safety and reliability in the most extreme environmental conditions. It indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously, incorporating readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity.

The company will also highlight its Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Seriesat the exhibition.A collaboration between Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), Anton/Bauer’s Gold Spectrum Series encompasses the AB-HDRF Kit and the AB Direct VU handheld receiver/monitor. The size of each component within the series (AB-HDTX, AB-HDRX and AB Direct VU), makes it ideal for reality TV, ENG/EFP, OB and live event coverage. Anton/Bauer batteries power the entire series.

To help provide secure connections for the latest Sony and JVC cameras, Anton/Bauer will also have its QRC-4K-S and QRC-HM-JGold Mount solutions on-site. Anton/Bauer’s QRC-4K-S Gold Mount attaches instantly to Sony PMW-F5 and Sony PMW-F55 Cine Alta cameras to accept Anton/Bauer batteries, offering consistent and reliable power. It contains three PowerTap® outputs for powering additional accessories, helping professionals bring 4K productions to life. The QRC-4K-S is also compatible with the Sony AXS-R5 recorder. The QRC-HM-J Gold Mount is a pouch-style 7/14 adapter for the JVC GY-HM600/650U handheld cameras. The QRC-HM-J connects via the DC power input and maintains the system’s portability while providing two PowerTap outputs for accessories. The QRC-HM-J can be mounted to Anton/Bauer’s MATRIX Cheese Plate when using rails.

For more information, visit Booth B15A, www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film and healthcare technology industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Spectrum™ Series, Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, HD, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.