RTW to Exhibit Its Latest Broadcast Solutions at 2013 SET Broadcast & Cable

Company to Demo TouchMonitor Audio Meters and SurroundControl 31960 Series

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, AUGUST 20, 2013 ─ RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will display its TM3, TM7 and TM9TouchMonitor lines and its SurroundControl 31960 series, all equipped with the latest software upgrades, at the Libor Comercio Importacao, Ltda. booth (C12) during the 2013 SET Congress and 22nd edition of the Broadcast & Cable Show.

TM3 and TM3-3G TouchMonitors

Controlled using a touch-sensitive display, the TM3 and TM3-3G both have a budget-friendly base price, a 4.3-inch touchscreen and a stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement. They include a large number of graphical and numerical instruments showing single-channel or, in the case of the TM3-3G, any of the eight audio channels contained in a 3G SDI stream used for metering, de-embedding and monitoring 3G SDI audio. Both also include summing-loudness bargraphs, PPM, true peak, SPL, loudness range (LRA), dialnorm and correlation. The TM3 and TM3-3G are highly appealing compact solutions ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms.

Both the TM3 and TM3-3G also feature PPM and true-peak instruments and offer comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Finally, they also feature the Magic LRA instrument, specifically designed by RTW for intuitive visualization of the loudness range and integrated-loudness parameters. Finally, the units on display will be equipped with the new TM3-SWMC software license, available as an add-on option that incorporates a moving-coil emulation display.

TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors

The TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors on display will be equipped with the new BLITS instrument option that is part of the new SW20013 software license. The TM7 and TM9, which also include the innovative Magic LRA instrument, feature a seven- and nine-inch touch-sensitive display, respectively, and provide unparalleled flexibility and modularity combined with intuitive control. The software visualizes multiple sources simultaneously. Both support displaying the same signal on multiple instruments in parallel, each with dedicated defaults with both horizontal and vertical operation. The system visualizes up to 16 analog and/or digital sources at the same time. The TM9 is also capable of providing a view of up to 32 digital channels when the 3G-SDI option is implemented. Along with RTW’s entire TouchMonitor range, the TM7 and TM9 were created to help adhere to all major industry loudness standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85 and ARIB.

SurroundControl 31960

RTW will also demo new software and hardware upgrades for the SurroundControl 31960 series, designed to support the new EBU/ITU loudness regulations. Combining control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into a single system, RTW’s unique Surround Sound Analyzer is at the heart of the entire 31900 series. Its house-shaped display offers an easy-to-read visual report of overall sound loudness and sound pressure level, phase correlation and level differences among channels.

