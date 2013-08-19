Wohler Ships Three New Models in Its Award-Winning DVM Multiscreen MPEG/ASI Monitor Family

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 19, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that its DVM family of multiscreen broadcast-quality MPEG video monitors, the first universal MPEG digital broadcast confidence monitor line available, is now shipping in three new screen configurations: four 4.3-inch screens, two 7-inch screens, or two 9-inch screens.

Capable of decoding and displaying MPEG-2 and MPEG-4, DVB-ASI, and IPTV multicast transport streams, as well as 3G/HD/SD-SDI/HDMI(R) video, the DVM family puts complex signal monitoring into a single unit that gives broadcast operators convenient, cost-effective access to critical quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) information at a glance or split across multiple screens.

"The DVM family offers a unique set of video and embedded audio decoding capabilities, plus MPEG PID tables, that facilitate complete transport stream confidence monitoring in places it previously has been impractical or very costly to perform," said Carl J. Dempsey, president and CEO of Wohler. "Because a single DVM unit handles both compressed and uncompressed inputs, it can replace multiple monitors, analyzers, and computers. As a result, the broadcaster can monitor signals with one unit rather than multiple boxes, reducing both costs and rack-space requirements."

Providing audio and video display and speakers along with ETR290 TS analysis and reporting, Wohler's innovative DVM monitors are ideal in any application requiring MPEG transport stream, SDI, or HDMI monitoring. The broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID data for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-through, the DVM monitors also accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally.

Further information about Wohler's DVM multiscreen MPEG/ASI monitor family is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/DVM-3270.zip

Photo Caption: Wohler DVM-3270 MPEG Video Monitor

