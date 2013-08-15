FORscene Again to Power Post-Production Workflows for IBC TV News at IBC2013

LONDON -- Aug. 15, 2013 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM:FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, announced that it will partner with IBC TV News for the sixth year in a row to provide access and editing capabilities to IBC TV News footage with its FORscene cloud-based post-production tools.

"We are honoured that IBC has invited us back to be an essential part of the IBC TV News workflow once again," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "This partnership gives us an invaluable opportunity to demonstrate the power of FORscene easily to the exhibitors and attendees, whether they are attending in person or virtually."

IBC TV News is the official TV and webcasting channel for the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), held each September in Amsterdam. During the convention, IBC TV News editors and producers add key stories to www.ibctvnews.com, providing on-site and virtual visitors alike with the top news and exhibitor interviews from the show floor plus the latest news from the various conference sessions. Starting with IBC2008, IBC TV News has used FORscene to repurpose material for both broadcast and website videos during and after the exhibition, reaching more than 50,000 attendees and more than 1,300 exhibitors.

To handle the post-production workflow, a FORscene server will be installed at the RAI conference centre in Amsterdam. The server will compress and upload the content, which IBC TV News crews shoot on state-of-the-art, tapeless cameras, and store it locally at full resolution on the FORscene server. Participating broadcasters and IBC exhibitors will then have controlled access to this archived content, including rushes and daily programme footage. Sophisticated search functions, built-in moderation tools, and a range of access levels will enable users to search metadata attached to the material to find the shots and sequences they want. Using FORscene's frame-accurate editing tools, users will be able to create simple edits or complete Web video packages. Once complete, FORscene's auto-conform process can provide a high-resolution MPEG-2 or H.264 file to be used in final broadcast pieces or delivered to the exhibitors' websites.

More information about FORscene is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ForbiddenTechnologies/IBCTVWorkflow.zip

# # #

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.