Orad’s New Lightweight HDVG 2GO Server Delivers Powerful Real-Time Graphics Rendering

August 15, 2013 –Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd. (Frankfurt – Prime Standard; Symbol: OHT), a global developer, marketer and distributor of graphic solutions for the broadcast market, announced today the release of its new compact and lightweight version of the HDVG+ real-time graphics rendering platform –HDVG 2GO. Orad’s new HDVG 2GO is a native 64-bit system offering significant processing and rendering power capabilities in a 2U mobile chassis.



Ideal for on-location production and OB Vans, the new HDVG 2GO weighs less than 5kg (29.5cm width X 28.5cm depth) and can be easily and inexpensively transported by hand.



The HDVG 2GO will be presented for the first time at IBC 2013, at Orad’s booth 7.B27.



HDVG 2GO supports 1080P, 1080i, 720P as well as SD formats and can provide up to four video outputs. It can introduce four live video feeds as well as video clips into the graphic scene with a minimal constant two frames delay. Additionally, HDVG 2GO is equipped with an embedded downstream keyer.



The new HDVG 2GO can be used with Engine Framework, Orad’s software development environment. Users can create customizable controls to manipulate interactive scenes, enhance the use of big database sources, and operate rich media events such as elections, big sports events, and more. The HDVG 2GO can also be controlled by Orad’s Maestro and3DPlay graphic control applications.



“The HDVG 2GO is ideal for outdoor sports productions, which require powerful rendering combined with the freedom of movement. Its form factor is designed to provide broadcasters with outstanding mobility without sacrificing performance,” comments Avi Sharir, CEO and president of Orad.



