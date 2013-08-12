DVEO Launches Portable Dual Input SDI/HD-SDI Live Streaming & Encoding Appliance with Touch Panel Control -- Compact System Weighs Only 7.4 Pounds/3.36 Kilograms

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is now shipping their new live portable light weight HD-SDI to IP streaming appliance with HD-SDI in that delivers content to iPads, laptops, OTT televisions, and mobile devices via IP. DVEO will debut the new system at Stand 2.A34 at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 13-17.



The Mamba DIG/IP™ is only 12.25 inches long and 8.25 inches wide. It connects to two simultaneous uncompressed SDI or HD-SDI video inputs from cameras, editing systems, or video servers, and supports simultaneous IP input. Optional versions are available for a single HDMI input or 4 analog (composite) inputs, instead of SDI/HD-SDI inputs.



The device can create multiple simultaneous high, medium, and low bitrate H.264 HD or SD IP streams and sends them to smart phones, tablets, and content delivery networks (CDNs). It outputs two 1080i/p streams, or one 1080 i/p and one 720p HD stream, or six SD streams. The IP transport streams can be provided with most industry standard protocols, including UDP, RTP, or IGMP, and wrappers such as HLS, RTMP, RTSP, etc.



The Mamba DIG/IP features an LCD touch screen for monitoring and front panel controls. An easy-to-use management interface is used for setup and configuration and can be run from anywhere via the public internet. Different configurations can be saved at any time. Remote management (SNMP, REST or SOAP) and multi level security are built in.



"The new Mamba DIG/IP combines portability and ease of use with true HD video quality, 24x7, for webcasting and streaming," stated Scott Grizzle, Product Manager for DVEO. "We recommend it for electronic news gathering, streaming live video from events, concerts, sporting events, corporate training, and religious services. The Mamba is designed for a solo webcast/streaming engineer to show up to an event and grab a video or source feed. Once they have the feed they can use the front panel to change the IP address and destination and start and stop the streams. For the full blown capabilities the user can log in remotely and customize more. This allows one webcast engineer to control multiple machines and customize for optimal delivery. So in all actuality, the unit could be shipped to a live event preconfigured and anyone can make onsite changes while not changing the overall delivery."



The system is also available with HDMI or composite input instead of HD-SDI input. Another option is DVEO's built-in Live+Anytime Server™ live media distribution server.



Audio output is AAC, Ogg Vorbis, optional MP3, optional MPEG-1 Layer II, or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3. Supported resolutions include qHD, H.264up, QCIF, QVGA, CIF, 480i, 480p, 576i, 720p, or any custom size up to 1080p.



The system runs on an Intel® 4 core i7 based CPU. The application runs on a "minimal" UBUNTU Linux® kernel.



The Mamba DIG/IP is compatible with major brands of IP devices including DUNE HD™, Amino™, Roku, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®. It is also compatible with major brands of CDNs and H.264 decoders. The device is certified for use on Eutelsat Ka band systems.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features – Mamba DIG/IP



Supports both HD and SD H.264/ MPEG-4 AVC encoding with “virtual” stream replication

Touch screen LCD for control

Inputs: Two SDI or HD-SDI inputs, one GigE IP input

Optional single HDMI input, or 4 analog (composite) inputs, instead of SDI/HD-SDI inputs

Outputs: Multiple simultaneous IP streams through GigE port (RJ45), SDI or HD-SDI video loop through

IP Output protocols: HTTP Live (HLS), HTTP, UDP, RTP, RTSP, multicast and unicast with transport stream envelope, HTTP Smooth, FTP, RTMP (Open Flash), or WMV9 with HTTP/ASF

Support for segmented streaming: Apple® HTTP Live and Windows® HTTP Smooth. These streams can be played by Apple® and Android devices as well as Silverlight and Flash Clients.

Able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down

Can publish streams to CDNs

Supports M3u8 playlist files (standalone and through HTTP Live)

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 480i, 576i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions

Creates simultaneous High, Medium, and Low bitrate streams

Audio Input: SDI Embedded, AC3 Embedded, or AES/EBU

Audio Output: AAC, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, and/or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3

Tested to work with Wowza®, Adobe® Flash®, and RealNetworks® Helix® servers

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including DUNE HD™, Amino™, Roku®, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

Tested compatible with major brands of H.264 decoders

Supports 10-20 users – 500+ with LiveServer™ option

Configure and operate via Remote GUI

SNMP or REST or SOAP remote management

Low power consumption due to Ivy Bridge Intel® CPU

Optional built-in Live+Anytime Server live media distribution server/VOD server

Dimensions: 8.25 x 12 x 8.5 inches, 210 x 305 x 216 mm (WxLxH)

Weight: 7.4 pounds, 3.36 kilograms



Suggested Retail Prices:

Mamba DIG/IP – Dual SDI/HD-SDI Inputs, IP Out: $5,995 U.S.

Mamba HDMI/IP – Single HDMI Input, IP Out: $5,895 U.S.

Mamba CVBS/IP – 4 Composite Video Inputs, IP Out: $5,995 U.S.







About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







