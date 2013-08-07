Autoscript Showcases Prompting Solutions for Texas Association of Broadcasters at 60th Annual Convention & Trade Show

AUSTIN, AUGUST 7, 2013—Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a world-leading teleprompting company, will head to Texas this week, showcasing its latest prompting solutions at the Texas Association of Broadcasters 60th Annual Convention & Trade Show (Booth 16). For attendees at the largest state broadcast association convention in the United States, Autoscript will demonstrate its award-winning E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting Information Centre) all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor and ELP15 entry-level on-camera prompter, in addition to other company offerings.

“The E.P.I.C. has seen tremendous interest from broadcasters in the U.S. since its introduction, and we look forward to demonstrating its unique capabilities at the show,” says Robin Brown, product manager, Autoscript. “Attendees will find that the E.P.I.C. offers broadcasters a streamlined system that is not only quick and easy to set up, but also provides the functionality of the fully featured studio systems they’re accustomed to using.”

The E.P.I.C. is a unique all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor that vastly simplifies studio equipment while retaining the advanced features and functions of the Autoscript LED prompter series. The groundbreaking design, which replaces two pieces of equipment with one, features a unique integrated flip-down talent monitor, making the system ideal for both studio and location production. Compared to separate prompter-monitor configurations, this ergonomic system reduces overall weight, increasing compatibility with robotic/support systems. It also streamlines cable management for video, tally signal and timecode display, and lowers power consumption with the capability to run the entire system via one power cable. E.P.I.C. can also incorporate Autoscript’s WinPlus newsroom software—the most popular prompting application in daily usage around the world. The Windows-based WinPlus adds the ease of point-and-click functionality to an intuitive on-screen edit display.

Also on-site will be the company’s entry-level prompter, the ELP15 Plus. The perfect prompting solution for schools, colleges, universities and broadcasters, the ELP15 Plus offers a 15-inch monitor that is energy efficient—ensuring longevity, performance and reliability, while contributing to green energy savings. It boasts 400 nits of brightness, composite, VGA and s-video inputs and the image-reversal capabilities necessary for prompting. “The ELP15 Plus is a lightweight prompter, weighing just five pounds, making it an ideal teleprompter for entry-level users, while also offering great performance in the newsroom,” adds Brown.

