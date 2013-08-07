Anton/Bauer Demonstrates Power Solutions for ENG Lighting at the Texas Association of Broadcasters 60th Annual Convention & Trade Show

AUSTIN, AUGUST 7, 2013—As the Texas Association of Broadcasters celebrates 60 years in the industry at its annual convention and trade show, Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, will be on hand demonstrating its latest ENG solutions (Booth 16). During the two-day event, Anton/Bauer will offer attendees a closer look at portable power for LED lighting, including the company’s QRC-LG Gold Mount®, DIONIC® HC battery and T2 charger—a complete system for powering Litepanels’ Sola ENG Flight kit.



The Texas Association of Broadcasters 60th Annual Convention & Trade Show event is the largest state broadcast association convention in the United States, anticipating upwards of 1,100 registrants. To help power Litepanels Sola ENG Flight kits, Anton/Bauer will demonstrate the QRC-LG Gold Mount. The QRC-LG provides flexibility and added convenience to the Litepanels Sola ENG Flight Kit. Integrated into the Gold Mount design is the Manfrotto™ Mini Clamp, which allows the QRC-LG to be mounted to a variety of lighting stands. Additionally, the QRC-LG has three PowerTap outputs, giving a Litepanels Sola ENG Flight Kit the ability to be powered from one Anton/Bauer Logic Series® battery, such as the DIONIC HC, making for a truly portable lighting system.

The DIONIC HC offers 91Wh and is suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. Conveniently able to be transported as carry-on luggage without restrictions, the DIONIC HC is the perfect battery for shooting on location. Working closely with leading cell manufacturers, the HC series incorporates high-capacity cells offering continuous 10 amps of power draw. An enhanced RealTime® display indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy for ENG production.

To keep the batteries charged, the company will have its T2 charger on hand. The T2 combines two-position, simultaneous InterActive charging with a 70 watt 16V DC output for camera operation, making the T2 capable of operating power-hungry cameras while simultaneously charging a spare battery in the fastest charge time possible.

For more information, visit Booth 16, www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.

