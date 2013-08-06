Dalet Appoints Country Managers for Korea and India/Sri Lanka

New office opens in Seoul



Levallois-Perret, France – August 6, 2013 —Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content providers, today announced the appointment of Jae Sun Ryu as Country Manager, Dalet-Korea and Vitalis Noble Martin as Country Manager, Dalet-India & Sri Lanka.



Ryu, a seasoned industry professional with expertise in key account management, sales and support roles, leads the local Dalet team from the company’s new office in Seoul. He most recently worked for SeaChange, handling a range of responsibilities over a 13-year span.



Noble, an India-based technology veteran with a proven track record in broadcast sales and project management, leads Dalet’s customer initiatives in both India and Sri Lanka. His prior experience includes similar roles with KIT Digital and Shaf Broadcast, two of India’s premiere integrators.



“These appointments affirm Dalet’s commitment to the Korean and Indian markets and continue our pattern of growth in the Asia Pacific region. We have now implemented our MAM-driven solutions at key broadcasters in the region, providing cost-efficient workflows for news, sports, program prep and archiving,” says Tomer Azenkot, general manager, Dalet Asia Pacific. “Our interface is very intuitive and available in many languages, including those spoken throughout Asia. The toolsets are also very easy to learn and use. All this means that training and deployment can be accelerated. We’re confident that the regional market knowledge, professionalism and technical skills that Ryu and Noble bring to Dalet will help customers in their respective countries to benefit from our innovative solutions.”



Dalet continues to expand its global presence. In the past year, the company also established a new office in Moscow and in Rio de Janiero. Dalet has a total of 15 sales and project offices, which are strategically located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. In addition, more than 60 distributors covering 87 countries reinforce the company’s reach.



About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News, Sports and Program content chain which allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, the European Commission, and the Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.



