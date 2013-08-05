Get Your Filmmaking Education with Free Webinars from Moviola in August

No matter your software or vocation of choice, Moviola has your education covered with four free filmmaking webinars in August.

Whether you’re a seasoned editor, or a rookie looking to jump into the motion graphics game, or anyone in between, Moviola has what you need in August. Renowned for their filmmaking education programs, both in person and online, Moviola has released a slate of webinars for August that will bring new experience to pros and introductory education to newbies.

August 6, 2013: Finding and Using Free Content Online

If you’re filmmaking on a budget, or are someone looking to get started without much out of pocket expense, this is the webinar for you. Presenter David Vine will walk viewers through how to source out free and low cost options for video, film, photo, and audio tracks. Using these techniques attendees will be able to keep costs down without sacrificing the quality of their productions.

August 13, 2013: Color Science Basics for Filmmakers

Color work can be intimidating, and is one of the most in-depth processes in all of filmmaking. The problem is, it seems colorists and other professionals can all be speaking different languages. Viewers of this webinar will get introductory and practical knowledge of the color science. Presenter Peter Potsma will go over terminology as well as basic theory when it comes to color perception and interpretation in a digital world.

August 20, 2013: What’s New in Media Composer 7

With the recent release of Avid Media Composer 7 and Avid Newscutter 11, the team at Avid have stepped up their game once again. This webinar will go over all the latest features Avid has introduced, including an updated AMA system, Dynamic Media Folders, and non-destructive color correction. Presenter Steve Kanter will guide viewers through all the new tools and abilities to help attendees make their post-production workflows more efficient.

August 27, 2013: Jumping into Apple Motion 5

If you’re editing on the FCP X platform, then you know that Motion is an invaluable tool to help you generate titles, transitions, and custom effects for your production. That said, it can be complicated and difficult to understand. This webinar will go over the basics of Motion, as well as going in depth on how to use existing effects and generate your own. Presenter Mark Spencer will also show attendees how to get Motion to work seamlessly together with FCP X.

All of these webinars are free to view live at 11:30 AM PDT on their respective dates, and available for purchase shortly afterwards. To register for any of these webinars, visit http://www.moviola.com/webinars.

To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.

About Moviola

Established in 1919, Moviola has become a leading service provider for the film and television industry. Our services include non-linear editing system rentals with 24/7 technical support, workflow design consultation, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our on-site and online training services specialize in the art, technology and business of filmmaking.