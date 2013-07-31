GlobeCast Launches App for Its MyGlobeTV Service in the United States

NEW YORK -- July 31, 2013 -- GlobeCast today announced the release of an application to allow its MyGlobeTV service to be accessed on any internet-connected device. MyGlobeTV is a consumer television service available in the United States that delivers a broad range of international and genre-based audiovisual content from around the world directly to subscribers via broadband. Content available on the platform currently includes Portuguese-language, French African, and Romanian packages, as well as several thematic channels.

"Television today is being consumed on all devices -- it's time for international content to catch up," said Lisa Coelho, CEO of GlobeCast Americas. "Whether viewers are Nollywood fans, martial arts enthusiasts, enjoy fashion, or are simply avid followers of international television, MyGlobeTV now allows them to enjoy their passion for this content anywhere."

The MyGlobeTV app supports all major mobile platforms including Apple(R) OS X(R) and iOS, Android(TM), as well as all main browsers including Internet Explorer(R), Firefox(R), Safari(R), and Chrome(TM). As such, the app runs on the full range of Apple devices, including the iPhone(R), iPod touch(R), iPad(R), and iPad mini, as well as all smart phones and tablets from Samsung(R) (Galaxy line), HTC(R), Motorola(R), and ASUS(R). Using Apple AirPlay(R), MyGlobeTV subscribers can stream content to their iOS devices.

The app for MyGlobeTV includes many enhanced features of traditional pay-TV platforms, including an advanced electronic programming guide (EPG) that can be accessed while watching programs, as well as the ability to pause live TV for up to two hours. The app also provides a multilanguage interface in English, French, Portuguese, and Romanian, as well as HDMI(R) output capabilities. Users can register up to eight devices per account and can view content simultaneously on two devices. Data usage can also be controlled using high-speed and low-speed modes.

For broadcasters interested in joining MyGlobeTV, the platform offers a total end-to-end solution that includes a robust content ingestion, delivery, and management system; signal transportation and encoding; multiplatform distribution; marketing; retail distribution; and customer care. With MyGlobeTV, broadcasters can develop new revenue streams and expand their viewer base by reaching markets not easily accessed via DTH satellite. Rather than delivering content on the open Internet, MyGlobeTV is an OTT offering that utilizes closed-network, encrypted Internet Protocol (IP) delivery of television and radio content directly to the subscriber's home or mobile device.

About GlobeCast (www.globecast.com)

A subsidiary of France Telecom/Orange, GlobeCast is a leading provider of media management and global content delivery services for broadcasters and content creators. With a secure fiber and satellite network connected to dozens of teleports, technical operations centers, and points-of-presence worldwide, GlobeCast manages and transports millions of hours of video and other rich media each year. An integrator of audiovisual technology and a full service provider, GlobeCast works with all the actors in the audiovisual chain from production companies to broadcasters, retail organizations, cinema chains, and more. The company provides on-site service from major news and sporting events for coverage in SD, HD, or even 3D. Present in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia, GlobeCast is also an expert in international television markets, and works with new and established broadcasters to reach and secure distribution with leading pay-TV operators around the world.