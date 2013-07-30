KTLA 5 Equips New Mobile Production Truck With Riedel Artist 32 Digital Matrix Intercom System

GLENDALE, Calif. -- July 30, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that broadcast station KTLA 5 in Los Angeles has incorporated the Artist 32 digital matrix intercom system into a new mobile production truck serving all West Coast Tribune Company broadcast stations, from Seattle to San Diego. The Riedel system offers robust functionality, versatile configuration options, and the ease of use required to ensure clear, flexible communications during live news and event coverage.

"The ease with which the Artist 32 system interfaces with my audio console via MADI was key in the design of the new truck, as was the system's ability to interact with other facilities and their Riedel intercom systems," said Patrick O'Keefe, manager of news operations for KTLA 5. "Serving as more than just a plug-and-play solution for a single truck, the Artist system can operate as part of a complete intercom system across mobile and fixed production facilities. I have no doubt that it will perform well for all we have planned."

Within the mobile production truck, the Riedel equipment supports both news and production operations. The truck is being used not only for news department remotes, but also for specials from the red carpet, the Rose Parade, and the LA Marathon, among other high-profile events.

The Artist digital matrix intercom system is based on a dual optical fiber ring to form a single large full-summing, non-blocking distributed matrix. While the system "feels" like a single unit, it has no limitations in the number of cross-points within or between the different nodes of the system.

The Riedel team integrated the system with key peripherals and provided operators with training on the Director management software and Artist 32 frame and control panels. The intuitive operation of the Artist system will assure that operators throughout the Tribune Company can configure and manage the system successfully.

