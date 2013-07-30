Envy Post Production Selects Signiant Media Shuttle™ for Rapid Delivery of High Res Long and Short Form Programming

BURLINGTON, MA (July 30, 2013) – Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment, today announced that leading post production house Envy Post Production has become yet another major UK broadcast content company to adopt Media Shuttle™ hybrid SaaS file transfer solution to move large files securely among its business partners and global customer base. Responding to its client needs, Envy Post has standardized on Media Shuttle because of its ease-of-use, the ability to be seamlessly branded and because it is today’s smartest way to move and share large files.

Serving all the major UK broadcasters and producing content for many International broadcasters including Discovery Channel and National Geographic in the United States, Envy Post conducts numerous file transfers daily with rushes and other fast-turnaround works in progress. Envy needed a solution that could handle a variety of file sizes, was collaborative, secure and had an easy user interface. Envy also needed to rest assured all assets remained under its control at all times.

“We installed Media Shuttle as a replacement for our current file transfer services because it’s a far more robust solution for our team and our clients,” said Jai Cave, Head of Operations, Envy Post Production. “Media Shuttle gives us the flexibility to transfer large files in and out of the facility and opens up new workflows for us in the future, whilst ensuring that all content remains on a local server on our premises. Media Shuttle as a product seems to be constantly evolving and we are excited to be working with Signiant in this area.”

As broadband speeds and connections in the UK increase, allowing even the largest client files to be delivered over the Internet, Envy Post Production is leveraging Media Shuttle to provide a far faster and easier delivery method to its client base. Having relied on couriers for large file transfers in the past, Envy is now able to offer a more efficient and cost effective way of exchanging content. Media Shuttle requires no client or employee training, and makes it easy for Envy’s technical team to add or subtract users via delegated administration features. A dashboard for monitoring content flow provides insight at all times into who, where and how content is being accessed.

Winner of the “Best of IBC 2012” award in the production & infrastructure category, Media Shuttle has taken the industry by storm, with rapid-fire adoption across the media supply chain. It offers the flexibility of customizable portals that can be branded and quickly configured in one of three modes – Send, Share or Submit – to support the needs of any project, team or media enterprise. With subscription-based pricing and functionality optimized for media operations professionals, Media Shuttle is in a class of its own for the movement of large, high-value digital assets.

About Envy Post Production

ENVY is a full service Post Production Facility based in London’s Noho. They have won Best Post Production House of the year at the Broadcast Awards 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013. Envy has 5 buildings, 2 in Rathbone Place, Margaret Street, Foley Street and Windmill Street. They offer 137 operational areas including Avid Offline Editing, Final Cut Pro, Symphony, Baselight Grading, Flame, 3D and Audio including Dolby licensed studios. They also have a courtyard garden, two fully licensed bars at their Rathbone Place and Foley St sites and a 750 sq ft roof terrace.

ENVY has worked on a host of BAFTA, RTS, Bulldog, Promax and Creative Circle winners. High profile projects include 'Grand Designs’ for Channel 4, The Voice for BBC1 and Top Gear for BBC2. To view other exciting projects ENVY has worked on please visit www.envypost.co.uk

About Signiant

Used by the world's top content creators and distributors, Signiant is the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment. The company's powerful software suite optimizes existing enterprise network infrastructure and media technologies to ensure secure digital media exchanges, workflow efficiency and superior user experiences. For more information, visit www.signiant.com.

