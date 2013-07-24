Sonnet Releases USB 3.0-to-Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

Presto(TM) Gigabit USB 3.0 Provides 1000/100/10BaseT Ethernet Interface for Computers With USB 3.0 Ports

IRVINE, Calif. -- July 24, 2013 -- Sonnet today introduced the compact Presto(TM) Gigabit USB 3.0, a USB 3.0-to-Gigabit Ethernet adapter. The Presto adapter provides users with a simple way to add Gigabit Ethernet-wired networking connectivity to Mac(R) and Windows(R) computers with USB 3.0 ports, exploiting the 5 Gb/sec SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface to deliver full Gigabit speed performance with suitably equipped computers. This Sonnet adapter is also backward-compatible with USB 2.0.

With the introduction of thinner and lighter computers, manufacturers continue to remove ports that were once standard. One of the first to go was the bulky RJ-45 connector for Ethernet, the wired networking interface standard. The connector is no longer present on popular computers such as the MacBook Air(R), MacBook Pro(R), and many Ultrabook(TM) devices. Sonnet's Presto Gigabit USB 3.0 adapter instantly bridges the gap left by the missing onboard RJ-45 port, enabling wired file access and sharing at up to 1 Gb/sec.

The Presto Gigabit USB 3.0 adapter supports 1000/100/10BaseT auto negotiation and full/half duplex communication, enabling it to connect easily with most networks. It also supports jumbo packet transfers (compared to 1,500-byte standard packets) to provide higher performance and reduced overhead when transferring large files.

The port-powered Presto Gigabit USB 3.0 is energy-efficient while in use, and consumes even less power when no data is being transmitted. This adapter includes a short USB 3.0 cable to keep the device close to the computer and allow the user to see its power, link, and activity LED indicators.

"The Presto Gigabit USB 3.0 adapter is a handy, affordable accessory for anyone whose computer lacks an Ethernet port," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing for Sonnet Technologies. "Its small size, detachable USB 3.0 cable, and bus-powered operation make it an ideal companion for the latest notebook computers. On older computers, this Sonnet adapter also delivers better performance when connected to a 480 MB/sec USB 2.0 port than an onboard 100 MB/sec Ethernet port, making it a great way to upgrade."

The Presto Gigabit USB 3.0 adapter (part number USB3-GE) is now available at a suggested retail price of $39. More information on this product is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/prestogigusb3.html.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/presto_gigabit_usb_30.zip

Photo Caption: Sonnet's Presto Gigabit USB 3.0, a USB 3.0-to-Gigabit Ethernet adapter for Mac(R) and Windows(R)

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of storage systems, Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe(R) expansion products, interface cards, and media readers for professional users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with mini, portable, and all-in-one computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable portable, desktop, and rackmount RAID storage solutions. For more than 25 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

